Illegal Alien Duo Up to No Good: Hero Citizen Saves July 4 Celebration from Their Evil Plot

 By Richard Moorhead  July 7, 2022 at 10:32am
Police have arrested two illegal aliens who were allegedly planning a mass shooting at a Virginia Fourth of July parade.

The two men, 52-year-old Julio Alvarado-Dubon and 38-year-old Rolman Balacarcel, were arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearms after a concerned citizen allegedly heard them discussing their plans for a shooting at Richmond’s parade.

At a press conference regarding the arrests, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said a hero citizen prevented what could’ve been a massive tragedy.

“A hero citizen picked up the phone and overheard a conversation there was a mass shooting being planned [here] in the city of Richmond, Virginia,” said the chief.

Police went on to confiscate two rifles, a handgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from a Richmond home, according to Fox News.

“There’s no telling how many lives this citizen hero saves from one phone call,” said Smith.

“One phone call saved numerous lives on the Fourth of July.”

Smith also confirmed that both men are in the country illegally.

Should illegal aliens be allowed to buy guns?

One of the suspects has been deported from the United States multiple times, only to return repeatedly.

The two men are charged with being non-U.S. citizens in possession of a gun under Virginia law.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin thanked Richmond law enforcement for their efforts to prevent what could’ve been a tragedy.

Under President Joe Biden, the federal government has dramatically cut the deportations of illegal aliens, in spite of record-setting crossings at the southern border.

Some states allow non-citizens who are in the country legally to own guns. Virginia is not one of them.

Illegal aliens are barred from purchasing guns, with ATF Form 4473 questioning potential gun buyers if they’re in the country illegally.

If the men lied at a gun store to get the weapons, they’ve committed a federal crime.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




