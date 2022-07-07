Police have arrested two illegal aliens who were allegedly planning a mass shooting at a Virginia Fourth of July parade.

The two men, 52-year-old Julio Alvarado-Dubon and 38-year-old Rolman Balacarcel, were arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearms after a concerned citizen allegedly heard them discussing their plans for a shooting at Richmond’s parade.

At a press conference regarding the arrests, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said a hero citizen prevented what could’ve been a massive tragedy.

“A hero citizen picked up the phone and overheard a conversation there was a mass shooting being planned [here] in the city of Richmond, Virginia,” said the chief.

Police went on to confiscate two rifles, a handgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from a Richmond home, according to Fox News.

“There’s no telling how many lives this citizen hero saves from one phone call,” said Smith.

“One phone call saved numerous lives on the Fourth of July.”

Smith also confirmed that both men are in the country illegally.

One of the suspects has been deported from the United States multiple times, only to return repeatedly.

The two men are charged with being non-U.S. citizens in possession of a gun under Virginia law.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin thanked Richmond law enforcement for their efforts to prevent what could’ve been a tragedy.

Julio Alvardo-Dubon and Rolman Balacarcel are being held at the Richmond City Jail. Court records say Dubon has a court hearing August 1, records for Balacarcel cannot be found in an online search. (Pictured here is the some of the crowd gathered at Dogwood Dell July 4) @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/mWFVxeIQ0R — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) July 6, 2022

I want to thank and applaud the hero in Virginia that stopped a potential massacre by alerting our brave Richmond Police Department Officers that work tirelessly every day to protect our communities. Its a great reminder that if you see something, say something to your local PD. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) July 6, 2022

Under President Joe Biden, the federal government has dramatically cut the deportations of illegal aliens, in spite of record-setting crossings at the southern border.

Some states allow non-citizens who are in the country legally to own guns. Virginia is not one of them.

Illegal aliens are barred from purchasing guns, with ATF Form 4473 questioning potential gun buyers if they’re in the country illegally.

If the men lied at a gun store to get the weapons, they’ve committed a federal crime.

