Illegal Alien Gangsters' Party Ruined When Federal Agents Bust Through the Door

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted an early morning raid on Sunday targeting members of Tren de Aragua in Colorado.

The raid from the federal agency’s Rocky Mountain Field Division occurred in Adams County shortly before 5:00 a.m. Mountain Time.

The DEA announced in a news release that the raid came after “months-long investigative work,” which led agents to discover that a “makeshift nightclub contained numerous individuals associated and connected with the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.”

By the end of the raid, 49 individuals were taken into custody.

At least 41 were illegal aliens, as determined by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“DEA’s Rocky Mountain Field Division has been investigating TdA drug trafficking since last summer,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen said in the release.

“Today’s successful operation shows that the men and women of DEA will not rest until our communities are safe from this gang and the drugs they peddle,” he added.

The field office indeed revealed that several types of drugs, including cocaine, crack cocaine, and pink cocaine, were found on the premises.

They also seized several weapons and a significant amount of American currency.

“DEA’s global mission is to keep the nation safe from the scourge of drug trafficking, and we will fight this battle every day on behalf of the people of Colorado and our country,” Pullen added.

The field office chronicled the raid, during which no shots were fired and no officers were injured, on social media later on Sunday.

#DEA agents, @HSIDenver @ERODenver @ATF_Denver & local partners conduct an early AM operation targeting drug trafficking & members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA). Drugs, weapons, and cash were seized in Adams County. Nearly 50 illegal aliens were taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/cyUJTk6rCH — DEARockyMountain (@DEAROCKYMTNDiv) January 26, 2025

They also had a bit of fun posting about the libations abandoned after the raid.

“Such a shame to see wasted beer,” the agency said, noting that the Tren de Aragua party was disrupted “so quickly and smoothly, some cerveza was still on ice when the dust settled.”

“And no, we didn’t,” they quickly clarified. “Cheers!”

Such a shame to see wasted beer…🫤#DEA agents from the Rocky Mtn Field Division – and our LEO partners – disrupted the Tren de Aragua (TdA) party in Colorado so quickly and smoothly, some cerveza was still on ice when the dust settled.

And no, we didn’t. 👍

🍻Cheers! pic.twitter.com/PSHtEjccMv — DEARockyMountain (@DEAROCKYMTNDiv) January 27, 2025

Adams County partially includes the city of Aurora, Colorado, where the violent Tren de Aragua gang was increasing in influence by the end of last year.

Aurora residents reported that some Tren de Aragua members were essentially controlling certain apartment complexes in the city.

The gang now has presences across several states, from Florida and Georgia to Montana and Wyoming, according to a memo sent by the Department of Homeland Security in November.

The raid in Colorado comes after President Donald Trump issued multiple executive orders intended to shut the southern border and deport criminal illegal aliens from the United States.

