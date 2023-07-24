Illegal Alien Gets Off Due to Mental Illness After Being Convicted of Beheading Girlfriend

A Cuban illegal alien who beheaded his girlfriend in Shakopee, Minnesota, two years ago was found not guilty because he is mentally ill.

Alexis Saborit, 44, arrived in the U.S. in 2007 and is responsible for violating a protective order in 2013 in Louisiana, according to court documents.

He was charged and arrested with first-degree murder in 2021 after being accused of beheading his 55-year-old girlfriend, America Mafalda Thayer, according to KMSP-TV.

Saborit was seen by bystanders pulling Thayer out of a car and then dragging her by her hair before beheading her, according to Breitbart News.

Witnesses eventually called the police to report the crime.

Upon reaching the scene, police found Thayer’s body with her head lying on the ground next to her, as reported by KMSP.

Thayer was reportedly planning on leaving Saborit, according to the indictment.

The pending split was a factor that prompted Saborit to decapitate her.

Last week, doctors and medical experts ruled that Saborit’s “mental illness prevented him from understanding his actions were morally wrong,” according to KMSP. Judge Caroline Lennon agreed with the experts.

Lennon had originally found Saborit guilty of murder in the second-degree in May but has now reversed her ruling.

Lennon’s ruling shows that Saborit crushed Thayer’s skull with a dumbbell and then proceeded to behead her with a machete.

Saborit also claimed that he was raped by Thayer (or that she helped someone else rape him) and claimed he had medical professionals remove his eyes to install microchips in his brain, according to court documents.

He also said he started a fire in his own apartment because he was apparently hearing voices, prompting him to barricade himself in his blazing apartment.

Saborit eventually jumped out of his second-floor window.

Due to these documented actions, Saborit was diagnosed with the following symptoms: Unspecified Depressive Disorder; Unspecified Schizophrenia Spectrum; Psychotic Disorder; Maniac Psychosis, and Delusional Disorder.

Court documents revealed that upon being taken into custody and interviewed by police hours after beheading his girlfriend, Saborit showed signs of psychosis accelerated by his thought process, paranoia, and delusions.

While in jail, Saborit would suspect that his food was tainted or poisoned and would therefore, rinse it in water, or skip meals, often several times a day, leading to hospitalization.

As a result, Lennon reversed her initial ruling, letting Saborit off the hook because of mental illness.

“I just don’t know what world or society we are living in anymore,” said Charles Thayer, America Thayer’s son, per KMSB. “I just want this to be over with, for myself and my family.”

