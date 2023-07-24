Share
News

Illegal Alien Gets Off Due to Mental Illness After Being Convicted of Beheading Girlfriend

 By Anthony Gonzalez  July 24, 2023 at 7:42am
Share

A Cuban illegal alien who beheaded his girlfriend in Shakopee, Minnesota, two years ago was found not guilty because he is mentally ill.

Alexis Saborit, 44, arrived in the U.S. in 2007 and is responsible for violating a protective order in 2013 in Louisiana, according to court documents.

He was charged and arrested with first-degree murder in 2021 after being accused of beheading his 55-year-old girlfriend, America Mafalda Thayer, according to KMSP-TV.

Saborit was seen by bystanders pulling Thayer out of a car and then dragging her by her hair before beheading her, according to Breitbart News.

Witnesses eventually called the police to report the crime.

Trending:
Neighbors Stunned to See 'Cavemen' Children Crawl from Home Window, Investigation Reveals House of Horrors

Upon reaching the scene, police found Thayer’s body with her head lying on the ground next to her, as reported by KMSP.

Thayer was reportedly planning on leaving Saborit, according to the indictment.

The pending split was a factor that prompted Saborit to decapitate her.

Last week, doctors and medical experts ruled that Saborit’s “mental illness prevented him from understanding his actions were morally wrong,” according to KMSP. Judge Caroline Lennon agreed with the experts.

Do you think the judge made the wrong decision?

Lennon had originally found Saborit guilty of murder in the second-degree in May but has now reversed her ruling.

Lennon’s ruling shows that Saborit crushed Thayer’s skull with a dumbbell and then proceeded to behead her with a machete.

Saborit also claimed that he was raped by Thayer (or that she helped someone else rape him) and claimed he had medical professionals remove his eyes to install microchips in his brain, according to court documents.

He also said he started a fire in his own apartment because he was apparently hearing voices, prompting him to barricade himself in his blazing apartment.

Saborit eventually jumped out of his second-floor window.

Related:
Newsom Grants Illegal Aliens $4.5 Million Worth of Defense Lawyers Despite Calif. Sanctuary State's $32 Billion Deficit

Due to these documented actions, Saborit was diagnosed with the following symptoms: Unspecified Depressive Disorder; Unspecified Schizophrenia Spectrum; Psychotic Disorder; Maniac Psychosis, and Delusional Disorder.

Court documents revealed that upon being taken into custody and interviewed by police hours after beheading his girlfriend, Saborit showed signs of psychosis accelerated by his thought process, paranoia, and delusions.

While in jail, Saborit would suspect that his food was tainted or poisoned and would therefore, rinse it in water, or skip meals, often several times a day, leading to hospitalization.

As a result, Lennon reversed her initial ruling, letting Saborit off the hook because of mental illness.

“I just don’t know what world or society we are living in anymore,” said Charles Thayer, America Thayer’s son, per KMSB. “I just want this to be over with, for myself and my family.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Anthony Gonzalez
Anthony Gonzalez is currently in high school, where he is president of the Conservative Club. He is unapologetically a conservative and always will be.
Anthony Gonzalez is currently in high school, where he is president of the Conservative Club. He is unapologetically a conservative and always will be.




'Gay Water' Cocktail Launch Aims to Corner LGBT Market Amid Bud Light's Dylan Mulvaney Fiasco
Illegal Alien Gets Off Due to Mental Illness After Being Convicted of Beheading Girlfriend
Watch: Conservative Ben Shapiro Burns Barbie Doll in Thumbs Down Review of Woke Film
Watch: Rapper Ice Cube, a Cancel Culture Target for Working with Trump, Urges People to 'Fight for Your Rights'
Ex-CNN Boss Caught on Camera Holding Hands with Married Current CNN Host
See more...

Conversation