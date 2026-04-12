Illegal Alien from Haiti Allegedly Bludgeons Mother to Death With a Hammer

A Haitian illegal immigrant is allegedly responsible for a shocking act of violence against a mother living in Florida who was bludgeoned to death with a hammer on April 3.

Rolbert Joachim, who is 40 years old, allegedly attacked the woman in broad daylight outside a Fort Myers gas station, according to an April 7 report from Fox News.

The woman — a mother of two teenage girls — reportedly worked as a store clerk at the gas station.

Fox News reported that Joachim entered the United States in August 2022 and was allowed to remain in the country under Biden administration policies.

While a federal judge issued an order for his removal, he was given Temporary Protected Status.

The allowance expired in 2024.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin noted that a graphic video of the April 3 incident is circulating online.

“Joachim is seen hitting a vehicle with a hammer in the parking lot of the gas station,” he described.

“The clerk comes out to confront him, he walks right at her, and with full strength, he bludgeons her in the head with the hammer,” he added.

“She falls down unconscious and he crushes her head with the hammer 6 more times.”

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that the suspect charged w/ murdering an innocent gas station clerk in Fort Meyers, FL by bludgeoning her to death with a hammer is a Haitian illegal alien who was caught & released at the border by the Biden admin in 2022. An immigration judge… pic.twitter.com/kzDAwg0aCl — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 7, 2026

Department of Homeland Security officials emphasized that the woman would still be alive if Joachim were never allowed into the country by the Biden administration.

“This illegal alien barbarically hit this woman in the head multiple times with a hammer,” DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement to Fox News.

“This heinous murderer was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration,” she added.

“Not only did the Biden administration release him into the country, but they then gave him temporary protected status. Their reckless immigration policies cost this woman her life.”

Gulf Coast News reported that the store clerk, a woman named Yasmin, originally hails from Bangladesh.

“We were not going home until we found him,” Fort Myers Police Chief Jason Fields recounted of the incident.

“We had, I think, a cop on every single block in the last confirmed area that we saw him, and we used every resource, like I said, from our aviation support, K-9 support, to boots on the ground.”

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