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Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents walk through Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in New York on March 24, 2026.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents walk through Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in New York on March 24, 2026. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Illegal Alien from Haiti Allegedly Bludgeons Mother to Death With a Hammer

 By Michael Austin  April 12, 2026 at 9:00am
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A Haitian illegal immigrant is allegedly responsible for a shocking act of violence against a mother living in Florida who was bludgeoned to death with a hammer on April 3.

Rolbert Joachim, who is 40 years old, allegedly attacked the woman in broad daylight outside a Fort Myers gas station, according to an April 7 report from Fox News.

The woman — a mother of two teenage girls — reportedly worked as a store clerk at the gas station.

Fox News reported that Joachim entered the United States in August 2022 and was allowed to remain in the country under Biden administration policies.

While a federal judge issued an order for his removal, he was given Temporary Protected Status.

The allowance expired in 2024.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin noted that a graphic video of the April 3 incident is circulating online.

“Joachim is seen hitting a vehicle with a hammer in the parking lot of the gas station,” he described.

“The clerk comes out to confront him, he walks right at her, and with full strength, he bludgeons her in the head with the hammer,” he added.

“She falls down unconscious and he crushes her head with the hammer 6 more times.”

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Department of Homeland Security officials emphasized that the woman would still be alive if Joachim were never allowed into the country by the Biden administration.

“This illegal alien barbarically hit this woman in the head multiple times with a hammer,” DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement to Fox News.

“This heinous murderer was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration,” she added.

“Not only did the Biden administration release him into the country, but they then gave him temporary protected status. Their reckless immigration policies cost this woman her life.”

Gulf Coast News reported that the store clerk, a woman named Yasmin, originally hails from Bangladesh.

“We were not going home until we found him,” Fort Myers Police Chief Jason Fields recounted of the incident.

“We had, I think, a cop on every single block in the last confirmed area that we saw him, and we used every resource, like I said, from our aviation support, K-9 support, to boots on the ground.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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