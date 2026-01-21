Illegal Alien Hit with ICE Detainer After Being Charged with Killing Two People

A North Carolina judge ordered an illegal immigrant from Mexico to be held on a $5 million bond after he was charged with two counts of death by vehicle, local media reported.

37-year-old Juan Alvarado Aguilar allegedly went across a double-yellow line and struck the vehicle carrying 20-year-old Fletcher Harris and 19-year-old Skylar Provenza on Jan. 16 in Rowan County, according to WCNC, a Charlotte-based TV station. Harris and Provenza were pronounced dead at the scene, while North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the smell of Aguilar’s breath reeked of alcohol, the outlet reported.

“The trooper noted that the odor overcame all the other odors that were there at the scene of the crime, including burnt rubber and oil,” prosecutors told the court, according to WCNC.

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a detainer for Aguilar after local authorities found a Mexican passport on the scene, Greenville-based TV station WNCT reported.

🚨 Rowan County, NC: Juan Alvarado Aguilar has been charged with two counts of Death by Vehicle after a Friday night head-on collision that killed a young couple, 20-year-old Fletcher Mark Daniel Harris and 19-year-old Skylar Nichole Provenza. Court records show that Alvarado… pic.twitter.com/r2YvQ7ikhs — Illegal Alien Crimes (@ImmigrantCrimes) January 20, 2026

“This is an unimaginable loss for his family, friends, and our campus community. Fletcher was an exceptional student, a dedicated athlete, and a true friend to so many,” Vice President for Athletics Michelle Caddigan of Catawba College said in a statement to WNCT. “His impact extended far beyond the soccer field — he was a valued campus citizen whose character, kindness, and work ethic embodied everything we strive for in our student-athletes.”

According to booking records, Aguilar was also charged with failure to appear and driving while intoxicated. He had been arrested in 2020 on a drunk driving charge in Carrabus County, North Carolina, WNCT reported.

