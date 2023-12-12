Illegal Alien Insults All Americans During Interview at Border: 'I Don't Care'

Ah, the famed inscription on the Statue of Liberty:

“Give me your gamers, your con men, maybe your terrorists and bad guys, your huddled masses yearning to take our stuff, the would-be refugees of your teeming shore.

“Send these, even if we make them homeless, these law-breakers, to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door. And thanks, Joe Biden, and give us some more.”

I don’t mean to mock the gracious words of Emma Lazarus inscribed on the gift from France that overlooks the entrance to New York Harbor, words that you can find here.

Rather, the mockery is being made by the federal government – especially President Joe Biden’s administration – seeking cheap labor and cheap votes by abandoning our southern border and the rule of law and allowing an invasion that parallels the incursion of barbarian hordes into Rome long ago.

Think I’m overstating it?

Consider this guy, identified as 20-year-old Osama from Morocco, as he was interviewed by NewsNation’s Ali Bradley in a video posted Friday:

AZ: “If I pay $7,000 for America, it’s… I don’t care.” I talked extensively with 20-year-old “Os” (short for Osama) from Morocco who says because he paid money to get here, Americans can pay to help them. He tells me he was a streamer/gamer in his country and is hoping to drive… pic.twitter.com/i0aLAoz0BU — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) December 8, 2023

“I don’t care,” he responded as Bradley challenged him about Americans having to pay for his illegal immigration.

He seemed to justify his breaking of immigration law by stating that he had paid $7,000 to make the trip from Morrocco through Mexico and eventually to New York City.

“Look, if I pay $7,000 for America, it’s…”

Bradley interrupted, stating: “So because you paid $7,000…

Osama: “I don’t care.”

Bradley: “… So it’s OK if we pay something.”

Osama: “I don’t care if this for America. I don’t care.”

And with that he sums up the attitude of many illegal immigrants and their perception of U.S. laws:

“I don’t care.”

Is Biden the worst president in U.S. history? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (909 Votes) No: 0% (4 Votes)

It’s an insult — to the country, to its laws, and to every American man, woman and child who have the right to live in a nation with sovereign borders, where the outside world can’t simply show up uninvited, and enter at will.

But immigrants are showing up and entering at will. And who can blame them? For years, U. S. immigration policy has been draconian against those attempting to enter the country legally.

I’ve consulted immigration attorneys regarding friends of mine in Mexico and found major barriers to them entering this country.

No fool, one of them realized he’d better get while the getting was good under Biden, so he just came across the border a year or so ago to take a construction job in one of the Carolinas.

And why not? My friend’s behavior was rational.

Why stay in poverty-stricken rural Mexico when, despite what the law says, Uncle Sam’s immigration policy is expressed exactly like the thoughts of young Osama in the Bradley interview – “I don’t care.”

Osama told Bradley he intends to be a good American and said he will obey the laws, except, of course, that one little bit of legislation prohibiting him from just casually crossing the border.

“I respects America, I respects American rules, everything,” he said.

But Bradley stated: “So you’re saying you respect our rules but you didn’t follow the rules.”

Laughing, Osama replied that it was his “first mistake…first and last mistake,” having claimed he did not know how to get a visa to legally enter the country.

UPDATE: Ous made it to New York City but tells me he is having trouble finding a place to live and discovered he cannot work legally in the U.S. without a social security number/driver’s license. He was released from Border Patrol custody the day after we spoke—He received a… https://t.co/9LZCjbZUsz — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) December 12, 2023

Osama said he raised his $7,000 working as a streamer and gamer in Morocco. And while the Bidenistas claim the flood of immigrants are fleeing oppression, in Osama’s case – probably like most of the invaders – there’s no oppression.

He told Bradley he hopes members of his family can come visit him – visit him, mind you, then go back to Morocco since they don’t speak English.

No mention of any oppression against his family, either.

Speaking of his long-held dream of coming to the U.S., Osama said it all began when he was 5 years old.

“When I was 5 years old, I feel myself I am an American guy because I love Michael Jackson, Nirvana…Eminem,” he said.

So Osama joins the huddled masses with a view of the United States created by American media.

And here’s the kicker. Asked by Bradley for a final comment in the interview, Osama said: “Just thank you,” and looking directly at the camera: “And thank you, Joe Biden, for everything.

He blew a kiss.

“We love you, Joe Biden.”

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.