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The Department of Homeland Security said the suspect had been canvassing for a Democratic candidate at the time of the incident.
The Department of Homeland Security said the suspect had been canvassing for a Democratic candidate at the time of the incident. (Yazid Nasuha - iStock / Getty Images)

Illegal Alien Jailed, Allegedly Got Nude and Exposed Himself While Campaigning for Democrat

 By V. Saxena  October 9, 2026 at 11:33am
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A Nigerian illegal alien has been arrested after being accused of fully exposing his genitals while working as a canvasser for a Pennsylvania congressional candidate.

The illegal alien, Chimaobim Adedayo Igbojekwe, was arrested Sept. 27 in East Pennsboro Township after he removed his pants, “fully exposing himself, in a residential neighborhood near a park with residents, including children,” according to a Department of Homeland Security news statement.

Citing “local reporting,” DHS confirmed that Igbojekwe had been working as a canvasser for Janelle Stelson, a Democratic candidate for a Pennsylvania House seat, when the stunning incident occurred.

Igbojekwe was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

The Trump administration was quick to blame the incident on Stelson.

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“It’s unbelievable that Janelle Stelson would employ an illegal alien to work on a Congressional campaign, let alone a pervert who exposed himself in public,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Charles Wall said in a statement.

“Every single day, the men and women of DHS are working hard to target and remove dangerous illegal aliens like this sicko from our communities,” he added. “The Trump Administration will always put the safety of the American people first.”

Despite the evidence, Stelson has since denied that Igbojekwe worked for her.

“This individual is not and has never been employed by the Janelle Stelson campaign,” her campaign manager told The Patriot-News. “If he is an illegal immigrant who committed a crime, he should be deported.”

“We never heard of him prior to the news of his arrest,” the campaign manager added. “We are grateful to law enforcement for acting swiftly to arrest him.”

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But according to GOP activist Scott Pressler, Stelson’s campaign flyers were found in Igbojekwe’s vehicle:

Pressler also reported that Igbojekwe has a Colorado address.

“Why is Janelle Stelson hiring canvassers that live in Aurora, Colorado?” he asked in a post published to the social media site X.

The House Majority PAC, a Democratic Super PAC founded in 2011, has also alleged that “Janelle Stelson’s campaign did not employ [Igbojekwe], has no affiliation with him, and had never heard of him before his arrest.”

“His name, Chimaobim Adedayo Igbojekwe, does not appear in any of Stelson’s FEC filings,” the PAC added.

However, the National Republican National Committee isn’t buying it.

“Radical lunatic Janelle Stelson oversees her own failing campaign the way she’d like to see the border enforced: zero standards, no accountability, and a welcome mat for illegal creeps,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson Reilly Richardson told the Washington Examiner.

“Stelson wants to flood Pennsylvania communities with criminal illegal immigrants because that’s who’s propping up her campaign,” he added.

The Trump administration has also blamed the Biden administration.

“Igbojekwe was lawfully admitted to the United States in June 2017,” DHS reported in its news statement. “After his authorized period expired in November 2019, he illegally remained in the United States. He was granted deferred action by the Biden Administration in September 2021.”

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V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




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