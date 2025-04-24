Illegal Alien 'Maryland Man' Charged with Murder After a Young Mother's Body Is Found in the Woods

Any Democrat capable of redemption has already repented. Thus, those who know the truth and still remain Democrats surely must work for Satan.

For instance, according to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement news release, earlier this month ICE agents arrested 23-year-old Guatemalan illegal immigrant Keycy Robinson Alexis Barrera-Rosa at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland, then, on Friday, the CCSO charged Barrera-Rosa with murdering his 23-year-old girlfriend, Lesbia Mileth Ramirez-Guerra, mother of his two children.

The charges came as Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland visited El Salvadorian prison, where he met with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the illegal immigrant and suspected MS-13 gang member whom President Donald Trump’s administration deported last month, and whom Democrats — with their usual blend of self-righteousness, disdain for American citizens, and pathological hatred of Trump — have transformed into their latest folk hero, going so far as to disingenuously label the illegal immigrant Abrego Garcia an innocent “Maryland man.”

Of course, amid the political theater, the central fact remains that a young mother has lost her life.

According to WMAR-TV in Baltimore, Ramirez-Guerra’s buried body was discovered April 17 in Prince George’s County.

The outlet indicated that she had been reported missing April 2.

ICE, however, indicated that the suspect had reported his girlfriend missing to CCSO on March 31.

Either way, the CCSO filed murder charges only one day after the discovery of Ramirez-Guerra’s body.

Meanwhile, authorities have also charged 37-year-old Rolvin Eduardo Barrera-Barrera, the suspect’s uncle and a fellow illegal immigrant, with accessory after fact of murder, per ICE.

BALTIMORE — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested illegal 23-year-old Guatemalan national Keycy Robinson Alexis Barrera-Rosa, April 5, in La Plata, Maryland. Berrera-Rosa is pending charges for the murder of his girlfriend, Lesbia Mileth Ramirez-Guerra, 23. Ramirez… pic.twitter.com/v1zBOFWjjh — Kick Em All Out (@tebohn1962) April 24, 2025

ICE Baltimore acting Field Office Director Vernon Liggins minced no words when characterizing the alleged murder.

“This heinous crime not only devastated a community but also reinforced the urgent need to prioritize public safety by identifying, arresting, and removing egregious illegal aliens who threaten our neighborhoods,” Liggins said. “ICE will continue to work tirelessly, side by side with our law enforcement partners, to safeguard our communities and uphold the rule of law.”

As for the political theater surrounding Abrego Garcia, Democrats continue to expose themselves as agents of evil.

First, one must acknowledge that no one has charged Abrego Garcia with murder.

Nonetheless, Van Hollen’s visit to the prison in El Salvador made him look, at best, like a grandstanding putz.

Upon learning of Ramirez-Guerra’s murder, however, the contemptible Maryland senator outdid himself.

When pressed about illegal immigrant crimes in general, and about Ramirez-Guerra’s murder in particular, Van Hollen told Fox News Digital that “with federal and state leaders working together, we’ve made strategic investments in public safety that have helped reduce violent crime across Maryland for three years in a row.”

Unbelievable.

“But more needs to be done — because no family should have to endure the pain of being ripped apart by violence. We will continue working to fight crime in all its forms and build a stronger, safer Maryland,” he added.

“Strategic investments”? “A stronger, safer Maryland”?

On Ramirez-Guerra’s murder in particular, the senator said he “cannot imagine the grief and pain that the family of Ms. Guerra is feeling right now.”

Indeed, one cannot imagine it. Nor could one imagine the grief endured by the family of Maryland mother Rachel Morin, raped and murdered in 2023 by another El Salvadorian illegal immigrant. Mention Morin to the average Democratic voter who watches MSNBC or CNN, and you would likely receive a blank stare. Van Hollen himself certainly showed more concern for “Maryland man” Abrego Garcia than for the murdered Maryland mother.

Thus, perhaps a Republican congressman might think about introducing a new law that would read as follows:

“Henceforth, any elected official who travels to a foreign country in order to gin up sympathy for a deported illegal immigrant accused of criminal activity, and then, after returning to the United States, said elected official responds to a different illegal immigrant’s alleged murder of his 23-year-old girlfriend and mother of two children by putting out a sterile, platitudinous statement that reads as if copied from a Human Resources Department template, said elected official shall have identified himself under law as an authentic minion of Satan and shall have rendered himself liable to treatment as such.”

Who would refuse to vote for that?

