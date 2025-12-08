Share
Illegal Alien Pays the Price After Injuring 4 Police Officers in Gas Station Shootout

 By Jack Davis  December 8, 2025 at 7:51am
A 28-year-old criminal illegal alien was recently shot to death by Omaha police during a gun battle

Police said Juan Melgar-Ayala was the suspect in a Wednesday shooting that took place in a North Omaha grocery store, according to KETV.

Later in the day, in South Omaha, Melgar-Ayala got into a shootout with police and was killed.

Melgar-Ayala had convictions for burglary in Nebraska’s Douglas County, as well as multiple traffic infractions.


Melgar-Ayala was a citizen of El Salvador and was not a U.S. citizen.

Melgar-Ayala shot Michael Kasper, 61, several times in the chest at Phil’s Cash Saver on Wednesday morning.

Police located Melgar-Ayala’s vehicle at a gas station. While he was in a restroom, police said they issued “multiple loud verbal commands” for Melgar-Ayala to surrender.

Melgar-Ayala emerged from a bathroom stall and fired at officers. At that point, police retreated after returning fire, ensuring that a civilian was able to leave the bathroom safely.

Two officers were injured in the initial exchange of fire.

After backup arrived, officers sought to arrest Melgar-Ayala again, but he opened fire, hitting another officer.

At that point, police fired and hit Melgar-Ayala several times, killing him.

“Juan Melgar-Ayala, a convicted felon in our country illegally from El Salvador, started a shootout with Omaha police this week — and paid the price,” Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen said in a statement on his website.

“Sadly, after years of lax Biden-era border security policy, every state is now a border state,” he said.

“That’s why I believe the ICE detention facility in McCook is an absolute necessity. Nebraska must continue to do its part to assist President Trump, his Administration, and the Department of Homeland Security in their efforts to get criminal, illegal aliens off our streets. This keeps Nebraska safe. It keeps America safe. I’m proud that we are stepping up and making a difference for our country,” Pillen continued.

“Thank God the OPD officers shot by Melgar-Ayala face non-life-threatening injuries. The men and women of law enforcement are heroes — and protect us every day,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
