Illegal Alien Pays the Price After Injuring 4 Police Officers in Gas Station Shootout

A 28-year-old criminal illegal alien was recently shot to death by Omaha police during a gun battle

Police said Juan Melgar-Ayala was the suspect in a Wednesday shooting that took place in a North Omaha grocery store, according to KETV.

Later in the day, in South Omaha, Melgar-Ayala got into a shootout with police and was killed.

Melgar-Ayala had convictions for burglary in Nebraska’s Douglas County, as well as multiple traffic infractions.

Three of our officers were shot yesterday afternoon. Thank God they’re expected to survive. Several others were fired upon, and two sustained minor injuries. It could have been so much worse. The resilience of Omaha police officers continues to amaze us…. pic.twitter.com/8EdaCMwTKA — Omaha Police Officers Association (@omahaPOA) December 4, 2025



Melgar-Ayala was a citizen of El Salvador and was not a U.S. citizen.

Melgar-Ayala shot Michael Kasper, 61, several times in the chest at Phil’s Cash Saver on Wednesday morning.

Police located Melgar-Ayala’s vehicle at a gas station. While he was in a restroom, police said they issued “multiple loud verbal commands” for Melgar-Ayala to surrender.

Melgar-Ayala emerged from a bathroom stall and fired at officers. At that point, police retreated after returning fire, ensuring that a civilian was able to leave the bathroom safely.

Two officers were injured in the initial exchange of fire.

Undeported illegal alien with felony convictions shoots four people in Omaha, Nebraska. He opened fire on a 61-year-old man in a parking lot. That victim is in critical condition. Then he shot three cops at a nearby gas station before being neutralized. From El Salvador. pic.twitter.com/VonHpIVFQ2 — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) December 5, 2025

After backup arrived, officers sought to arrest Melgar-Ayala again, but he opened fire, hitting another officer.

At that point, police fired and hit Melgar-Ayala several times, killing him.

“Juan Melgar-Ayala, a convicted felon in our country illegally from El Salvador, started a shootout with Omaha police this week — and paid the price,” Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen said in a statement on his website.

“Sadly, after years of lax Biden-era border security policy, every state is now a border state,” he said.

“That’s why I believe the ICE detention facility in McCook is an absolute necessity. Nebraska must continue to do its part to assist President Trump, his Administration, and the Department of Homeland Security in their efforts to get criminal, illegal aliens off our streets. This keeps Nebraska safe. It keeps America safe. I’m proud that we are stepping up and making a difference for our country,” Pillen continued.

“Thank God the OPD officers shot by Melgar-Ayala face non-life-threatening injuries. The men and women of law enforcement are heroes — and protect us every day,” he said.

