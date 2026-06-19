Illegal Alien Who Raped the Body of a Dead Man for 30 Minutes on NYC Subway Learns His Fate

A convicted illegal immigrant who sexually violated the corpse of a dead man on a New York City subway train for more than 30 minutes has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The disgusting case shocked New Yorkers and much of the country when details were first reported last year.

Now, Mexican national Felix Rojas, 44, knows his punishment.

According to the New York Post, a Manhattan judge sentenced Rojas on Wednesday to five years in prison for raping and robbing the body of Jorge Gonzalez, 37, aboard a train in April 2025.

Illegal migrant who raped a corpse on NYC subway is slapped with 5 years in prison https://t.co/yprTs9YQMa pic.twitter.com/ub6ySNqovm — New York Post (@nypost) June 17, 2026

Rojas reportedly sat silently during the sentencing hearing and made no comments.

Would you visit New York City? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (41 Votes) No: 98% (1816 Votes)

The facts of the case are difficult to read. Prosecutors said Gonzalez boarded the train and later lost consciousness.

He died on a subway bench nearly three hours before Rojas arrived.

Instead of calling an ambulance or asking for help, Rojas chose a darker path.

According to prosecutors, he first noticed Gonzalez was motionless and then began touching and searching the dead man’s body.

He eventually pulled down Gonzalez’s pants and raped his corpse.

Court records cited by the Post said Rojas searched Gonzalez’s pockets and belongings throughout the assault.

According to the district attorney’s office, Rojas periodically stopped his deviant activities whenever the train approached stations or when other passengers entered the car.

When people boarded, he would sit down and pretend nothing was happening.

Prosecutors said the assault continued, and at one point, Rojas moved his victim onto the floor.

A subway employee later found the victim dead and called for help.

Rojas surrendered to police about three weeks later after seeing surveillance images that had been released to the local media.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Rojas is a Mexican national who entered the United States illegally multiple times, dating back to 1998.

DHS said Immigration and Customs Enforcement immediately lodged an immigration detainer against him after his arrest.

The Post reported Rojas’ sentence includes 15 years of supervised release after he leaves prison, at which point ICE will attempt to deport him.

Because New York City is a sanctuary city, officials will most likely try to protect Rojas.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.