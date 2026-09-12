Illegal Alien Released by Biden Admin Arrested After Allegedly Executing California Woman in Public

An illegal alien released under the Biden administration has been accused of executing a California woman in cold blood at a shopping center after she tried to run away from him.

Law enforcement said the suspect had been stalking the 38-year-old victim for months, according to a news release from the Department of Homeland Security.

The agency cited a report from KCRA-TV that detailed how the illegal alien from India, Rohit Rohit, 22, approached the victim at her car in Sacramento Tuesday.

When the victim, whose name has not been released, attempted to flee, she was chased down and shot multiple times. Rohit shot her once more in the head after she fell to the ground before escaping in his own vehicle.

Police gave chase, but Rohit reportedly killed himself during a standoff with Sacramento deputies. Sheriff Jim Cooper said he watched surveillance video of the incident and described it as “horrific.”

“I’ve seen the video myself. Unimaginable,” he lamented. “This young lady was chased down and gunned down, and then he stands over her and executes her. Unbelievable.”

“Fortunately, a good witness, a good Samaritan, was there, saw it, took photographs of the suspect’s vehicle and called 911 right away,” Cooper added.

Authorities said Rohit had been stalking the victim since January. She even found an Apple AirTag that had been placed on her car to track her movements.

He knew the victim for several years through work, despite the two of them working for different employers.

Rohit also “deflated the woman’s vehicle tires and followed her to work so he could pretend to offer her help,” DHS said.

“At one point, he allegedly obtained a copy of her apartment key so he could enter her home while she slept. Even after she got a restraining order against Rohit in May, he continued to stalk her as recently as July.”

Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Amar Gandhi said, “We’ve seen this pattern of behavior. We’ve seen kind of where it leads sometimes.”

NEW: DHS confirms that a murder suspect who killed a woman in Sacramento, CA on Tuesday by chasing her down with a gun, shooting her, then shooting her again in the head on the ground, is an Indian illegal alien who was caught & released at the border by the Biden administration.… pic.twitter.com/8qdK5FFRGF — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 11, 2026



Even though Rohit is dead, authorities are continuing to investigate how he got the woman’s apartment key and the firearm he used to kill her, along with other details of the case.

“We can’t give the family the victim back, but we can give them information, help them get closure and really piece the puzzle together on how they got here,” Gandhi told KCRA.

“This illegal alien from India harassed, stalked, and then killed a 38-year-old woman in California, and then took his own life when police caught up to him,” a DHS spokesperson said.

“This tragedy would have been completely avoided if it weren’t for the Biden Administration RELEASING this killer into our country. Sanctuary politicians must put an end to reckless policies that play Russian roulette with American lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family.”

The federal government said Rohit had illegally entered the U.S. through Arizona in August 2023, and was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol.

He was then released back into the country by Biden administration officials.

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