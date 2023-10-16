Share
News

Illegal Alien Shelter Emptied Out After Fire Marshall Shows Up: Report

 By Juliette Fairley  October 16, 2023 at 4:39pm
Share

A Staten Island migrant shelter is reportedly being emptied out after the Fire Department of New York uncovered multiple violations.

Viral News NYC alleged that the FDNY Fire Marshall cited the former St. John Villa Academy, and migrants were seen leaving the shelter in buses.

“Migrants are now being bussed out of the shelter due to FDNY issuing multiple violations. Looks like the shelter is now CLOSED,” Viral News NYC posted on X on Monday.

Trending:
Suzanne Somers, Actress on 'Three's Company' and 'Magnum Force,' Dead at 76

More than 116,000 illegal immigrants have arrived to the five boroughs since April 2022, according to Vox.

In August, Staten Island Supreme Court Justice Wayne Ozzi temporarily banned the city from using the St. John Villa Academy as an emergency shelter to house migrants.

Should cities be sheltering illegal immigrants?

However, the Office of Mayor Eric Adams appealed and won a stay against Judge Ozzi’s injunction, the New York Post reported.

“Mayor Adams seems to have no regard for the court or his constituents,” Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York told the Post at the time.

“He just keeps putting citizens of other countries before his own citizens and should stop taking away spaces and resources from hardworking New Yorkers.”

As reported by CBS, the St. John Villa illegal immigrant center is just one of many across New York City in which violations were found.

Shelters at 320 West 31st Street and 185 East 7th Street in Manhattan, as well as 481 Hylan Boulevard in Staten Island and 746 Elton Avenue in the Bronx were also cited.

Related:
Arnold Schwarzenegger Tells 'The View' He Wants Immigration Reform to Gain More Power

In Queens, 80-45 Winchester Boulevard was slapped with violations, too.

Another shelter in Queens, known as St. Agnes, was closed over the weekend, which Councilwoman Vickie Paladino had promised her constituents would happen.

“I’m on the scene right now assisting the 109th precinct and shelter staff with organizing the migrants onto busses and out of the district,” Paladino posted on Friday.

“The building should be completely vacated by Sunday and will be immediately turned back over to School Construction Authority.”

As a result of the closure, Paladino promised that renovation work will proceed and that by 2026, the College Point neighborhood would have a new high school.

“I’m proud to have delivered this victory for the community,” she said.

“Let there be no doubt — Vickie delivers results.”

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by subscribing today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Juliette Fairley
A graduate of Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, Juliette Fairley was born in Chateauroux, France, and raised outside of Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. She has written for many publications across the country, including The Epoch Times and Newsmax.




Illegal Alien Shelter Emptied Out After Fire Marshall Shows Up: Report
See more...

Conversation