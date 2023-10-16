A Staten Island migrant shelter is reportedly being emptied out after the Fire Department of New York uncovered multiple violations.

Viral News NYC alleged that the FDNY Fire Marshall cited the former St. John Villa Academy, and migrants were seen leaving the shelter in buses.

Saint John's villa migrant shelter Staten Island.

Migrant are now being bussed out of the shelter due to the FDNY issuing multiple violations.

Looks like the shelter is now CLOSED . pic.twitter.com/mercIJ16K5 — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) October 16, 2023

“Migrants are now being bussed out of the shelter due to FDNY issuing multiple violations. Looks like the shelter is now CLOSED,” Viral News NYC posted on X on Monday.

Update on Saint John's villa migrant shelter Staten Island NY.

I was told the FDNY fire Marshall showed up to the villa and gave them multiple Violations due to issues at the Villa. Looks like the shelter is being emptied out, and migrants are now leaving the shelter . pic.twitter.com/EKsMPSnu49 — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) October 16, 2023

More than 116,000 illegal immigrants have arrived to the five boroughs since April 2022, according to Vox.

In August, Staten Island Supreme Court Justice Wayne Ozzi temporarily banned the city from using the St. John Villa Academy as an emergency shelter to house migrants.

However, the Office of Mayor Eric Adams appealed and won a stay against Judge Ozzi’s injunction, the New York Post reported.

“Mayor Adams seems to have no regard for the court or his constituents,” Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York told the Post at the time.

“He just keeps putting citizens of other countries before his own citizens and should stop taking away spaces and resources from hardworking New Yorkers.”

As reported by CBS, the St. John Villa illegal immigrant center is just one of many across New York City in which violations were found.

Shelters at 320 West 31st Street and 185 East 7th Street in Manhattan, as well as 481 Hylan Boulevard in Staten Island and 746 Elton Avenue in the Bronx were also cited.

In Queens, 80-45 Winchester Boulevard was slapped with violations, too.

Another shelter in Queens, known as St. Agnes, was closed over the weekend, which Councilwoman Vickie Paladino had promised her constituents would happen.

“I’m on the scene right now assisting the 109th precinct and shelter staff with organizing the migrants onto busses and out of the district,” Paladino posted on Friday.

As promised, the migrant shelter at St. Agnes is permanently closing — two weeks early. I’m on the scene right now assisting the 109th precinct and shelter staff with organizing the migrants onto busses and out of the district. The building should be completely vacated by Sunday… pic.twitter.com/Rc41M2oIWx — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) October 13, 2023

“The building should be completely vacated by Sunday and will be immediately turned back over to School Construction Authority.”

As a result of the closure, Paladino promised that renovation work will proceed and that by 2026, the College Point neighborhood would have a new high school.

“I’m proud to have delivered this victory for the community,” she said.

“Let there be no doubt — Vickie delivers results.”

