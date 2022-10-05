The FBI is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an illegal alien in South Texas.

Fox News border correspondent Bill Melugin indicated that the migrant allegedly tried to grab a Border Patrol agent’s gun in a Tuesday tweet, citing an agency union.

BREAKING: A migrant in custody in Border Patrol’s El Paso, TX sector has been shot and killed after he allegedly went for a Border Patrol agent’s gun near the Ysleta station, the BP union tells me. FBI on scene investigating. I am awaiting further info/details from CBP. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 4, 2022

The FBI is investigating the incident as an “assault on a federal officer,” according to the Washington Examiner.

The illegal migrant in question was reportedly in custody at the Ysleta Station in the Border Patrol’s El Paso sector when the shooting occurred, according to KVIA-TV.

Border Patrol didn’t explain the circumstances of the shooting in a news release addressing the event.

Statement from CBP very light on details, only confirming an in custody shooting involving Border Patrol agents. pic.twitter.com/RGIN1gn0HH — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 4, 2022

A source familiar with the investigation into the shooting told the New York Post that the migrant tried to seize a Border Patrol Agent’s gun after it was discovered that he had a criminal record.

Illegals in Border Patrol custody are commonly expelled from the country under Title 42 authority, released into American communities with a date to appear in immigration court or held in immigration detention facilities.

Radio communications from first responders described the 33-year-old migrant as having five or six gunshot wounds.

It is standard procedure for the FBI to assume responsibility for investigations when Border Patrol agents are assaulted.

It’s not uncommon for violent criminals to be apprehended at the southern border.

Border Patrol Agents captured ten convicted sex offenders in a three-day timespan this summer.

International criminal organizations conduct drug and human smuggling operations at the border, frequently armed with firearms.

Biden administration Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz admitted that the border had reached a point of “crisis” in a taped deposition released earlier this year.

Ortiz indicated that many illegal migrants expect to cross into the United States without any legal consequences.

