Illegal Alien Shot and Killed After Severely Injuring ICE Officer

An illegal alien was shot and killed Friday in Chicago after severely injuring an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer during a targeted traffic stop.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reported on social media platform X:

“BREAKING: An ICE officer was severely injured in Chicago this morning after being being hit & dragged by an illegal alien who resisted arrest during targeted traffic stop & tried to run over the ICE arrest team with his vehicle.

“ICE shot and killed the alien as a result.”

Melugin added: “I’m told by a senior ICE source that the officer suffered lacerations and significant leg injuries but is expected to be okay.”

ICE released a statement identifying the target of the enforcement operation as Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez.

“ICE officers conducted a vehicle stop to arrest Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez. He refused to follow law enforcements commands and drove his car at law enforcement officers.

“One of the ICE officers was hit by the car and dragged a significant distance. Fearing for his own life, the officer fired his weapon.”

ICE added, “The target of the enforcement operation was Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien with a history of reckless driving. He entered the country at an unknown date and time.”

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the account in a separate news release.

“This morning, while carrying out an enforcement operation targeting a criminal illegal alien, the alien resisted arrest, attempted to flee the scene and dragged a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer a significant distance with his car.

The officer sustained multiple injuries and is in stable condition. The illegal alien was pronounced dead.”







DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin issued a statement.

“We are praying for the speedy recovery of our law enforcement officer. He followed his training, used appropriate force, and properly enforced the law to protect the public and law enforcement,” McLaughlin said.

She added: “Viral social media videos and activists encouraging illegal aliens to resist law enforcement not only spread misinformation, but also undermine public safety, as well as the safety of our officers and those being apprehended.”

