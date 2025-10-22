Illegal Alien Truck Driver Charged with Causing Deadly Multi-Car Crash

It’s a trucking story that’s getting tragically familiar.

An illegal alien was arrested last week in Indiana after losing control of a tractor trailer he was driving and driving into oncoming traffic — killing a driver heading the other way, according to news reports.

It’s the latest in a string of reports about illegal aliens posing a deadly hazard on the nation’s highways, but liberals claim President Donald Trump is the problem?

According to WFLD, the Fox station in Chicago, the crash occurred Oct. 15 on U.S. 20 in Portage, Indiana.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Broko Stankovic, came upon a van that was stopped while waiting to make a left turn, but WFLD reported, Stankovic had failed to slow sufficiently. In an effort to avoid the stopped vehicle, he swerved to the left, entered the oncoming traffic lane, and struck a Subaru Crosstrek SUV.

The driver of the Subaru, a 54-year-old Indiana man, according to WFLD, died at the scene.

The tractor-trailer jackknifed in the collision, striking the van Stankovic was trying to avoid. The van was pushed into a road sign, but the driver and passenger were not seriously injured.

Stankovic was charged with one felony count of criminal recklessness resulting in death and one felony count of reckless homicide.

Americans have been treated to a bumper crop of horror stories about illegal aliens behind the wheel in recent months.

In September, the state of Texas actually made headlines for announcing a crackdown on commercial drivers who aren’t proficient in English.

For it to be newsworthy that an American state is strict about the English-language skills of drivers of mammoth vehicles capable of mass destruction borders on insane. On the other hand, in California, of course, insanity prevails.

In Oklahoma earlier this month, a targeted enforcement operation netted 125 illegal aliens driving tractor-trailers through the Sooner State.

And worst of all, in August, an illegal alien from India caused a crash that killed three on Florida’s Turnpike when he tried to perform an illegal U-turn.

Unbelievably, he was driving on a valid commercial driver’s license issued by the state of California, which has no problem licensing illegals to drive mammoth vehicles, even if they don’t speak English.

In the Indiana case last week, there was nothing legal about Stankovic’s presence at the crash scene, according to WFLD.

He had no commercial driver’s license himself. He was carrying a CDL from Illinois that belonged to a family member — and it was suspended.

Even the company he was driving for was not registered with the Department of Transportation, according to WFLD.

And most importantly, he was in the country illegally, meaning if the United States had the basic control of its borders that determined who is able to be inside and who is not, it’s a good chance that a 54-year-old driver who died might have made it to his destination that day.

Democrats and the American left don’t want to talk about the toll their permissive policies on illegal immigrants takes on the country.

They spend their time attacking Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who are trying to enforce the law.

They shut down the government itself to get health care for illegals.

And they organize massive, useless, sometimes ugly protests — like the weekend’s “No Kings” events — just to signal their virtue on a grand scale.

But doing something about illegal aliens who are posing a clear and present danger on American roadways?

That’s not an issue Democrats and leftists care about — any more than they care about innocent victims murdered by men who should not even be in the country in the first place.

The problem isn’t Donald Trump, ICE, or Trump supporters. The problem is Democrats themselves.

And, as the party’s dismal approval rating shows — under 35 percent as of Wednesday, according to RealClearPolitics — Americans are understanding that.

