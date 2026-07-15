Illegal Alien Trucker Who Caused Deadly 8-Car Crash Learns His Fate in Court

An illegal immigrant responsible for the deaths of three people in a massive 2025 California accident has been sentenced to less than five years in a state prison.

Jashanpreet Singh will serve four years and eight months after pleading guilty to the charges against him, according to KNBC-TV.

Singh was driving a semi-truck when he smashed into three other semi-trucks, two pickup trucks, and two cars in October 2025 on a California freeway.

Three people were killed in the chain-reaction accident, while four others were hurt.

Despite taking the lives of 3 people in a horrific eight-vehicle crash, criminal illegal alien Jashanpreet Singh was given a SLAP ON THE WRIST prison sentence of less than 5 years in sanctuary California. Illegal aliens like this killer should NEVER be allowed behind the wheel… https://t.co/DTf44IwT4h — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 15, 2026

“Despite taking the lives of 3 people in a horrific eight-vehicle crash, criminal illegal alien Jashanpreet Singh was given a SLAP ON THE WRIST prison sentence of less than 5 years in sanctuary California,” the Department of Homeland Security posted on X.

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“Illegal aliens like this killer should NEVER be allowed behind the wheel or on our nation’s roads,” the post said.

“ICE stands ready to arrest Singh upon his release so he is never allowed back on our roads to take another innocent life,” the post said.

Singh had initially pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea last month, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, KNBC reported.

“It didn’t stop. It didn’t swerve. It didn’t make any kind of maneuvers. It just went straight in,” witness Jason Calmelat said after the accident.

“The truck rolled and veered to the right into the embankment, and I saw the truck driver jump out because it was on fire,” Calmelat said.

Shortly after the accident, the Department of Homeland Security said it lodged an arrest detainer for Singh, who it said was an illegal immigrant from India.

“Singh first entered the U.S. in 2022 through the southern border and was released into the country under the Biden administration,” a DHS release said.

“It is a terrible tragedy three innocent people lost their lives due to the reckless open border policies that allowed an illegal alien to be released into the U.S. and drive an 18-wheeler on America’s highways,” former Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said at the time of the accident.

“This accident follows a disturbing trend of illegal aliens driving 18 wheelers and semi-trucks on America’s roads,” she said then.

Singh’s age impacted his sentencing because, being 21 at the time of the crash, he could claim youth offender status under California’s laws, according to CBS.

The judge took into account the fact that Singh had no criminal history and that the crash was not intentional.

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