Illegal Alien Trucker Was Facing 17 Years for Killing 3 in Freeway Crash; Now It's Down to 10 Thanks to California Laws

 By Samuel Short  November 5, 2025 at 9:12am
The Biden administration’s border policies are still haunting us.

An Indian illegal immigrant faces three counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and reckless driving for allegedly causing a collision last month on the westbound 10 Freeway in San Bernardino County, California, according to the New York Post.

Jashanpreet Singh, 21, is accused of crashing a semi-truck into traffic where three people were killed and four were injured.

Singh faced 17 years in prison, but that was downgraded to 10 after it was discovered he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol — something authorities originally claimed.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants notice before he is released, as Singh is believed to have crossed the southern border illegally in 2022 during President Joe Biden’s term.

To make matters worse, President Donald Trump’s Department of Transportation is pointing the finger at California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom for this tragedy.

On Sept. 26, the Transportation Department updated the process for obtaining a CDL.

Does 10 years sound like a just sentence for an illegal alien who killed three innocent Americans?

But a report from the department claims that California illegally upgraded Singh’s license on Oct. 15, which was not in compliance with the new regulations.

Singh went from a restricted CDL which would only allow him to drive in California to a commercial one which would allow him to travel out of the state when he turned 21 in October. So, despite the pause on commercial licenses, he was upgraded anyway.

The DOT stated if California followed the new law, Singh would have had his license revoked altogether.

Illegal immigrants should not hold CDLs, nor should they hold a license at all.

They should not be here.

Per KABC-TV, among the dead were a high school basketball coach and his wife.

Had Biden and former Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas done their jobs, we would not be in this miserable situation.

So many Americans have been senselessly slain because Biden could not simply enforce the border.

Remember moments like this and the deaths of Jocelyn Nungaray and Laken Riley whenever the left cries that President Donald Trump is a king and ICE are the Gestapo.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




