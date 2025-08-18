Illegal Alien Trucker Whose Reckless Maneuver Killed 3 Will Wish He'd Been Deported After Florida Gets Done with Him

Another tragic and avoidable incident involving an illegal immigrant unfolded this past week in Florida, costing three Americans their lives.

An illegal immigrant truck driver has been arrested after allegedly attempting to make an unlawful U-turn in a commercial semi-truck with a trailer while on Florida’s Turnpike in Fort Pierce, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

The driver, identified as Harjinder Singh, has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.

Singh reportedly obtained his commercial driver’s license while in California, the Department of Homeland Security said.

According to WTVT, Singh tried making an illegal U-turn, causing a minivan to collide with the side of his truck.

The White House issued a statement after the crash.

“This individual is an illegal immigrant who was granted a commercial driver’s license by the State of California — and now, three innocent people are dead. He has been arrested for vehicular homicide and an ICE detainer has been issued.”

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier vowed he would launch an aggressive prosecution in the case.

“He will not escape justice in Florida,” the official said on X. “Not on my watch.”

Uthmeier told Fox News on Monday that Singh’s punishment will go far beyond deportation, which he would likely beg for after the Sunshine State is done punishing him.

“We’re not going to deport or let this guy out of our sights until we have convicted him and ensured that he is behind bars for as long as possible,” Uthmeier said.

“Only then will we hand him over to ICE for deportation, but he’s going to serve his time.”

Uthmeier also signaled he might take the fight directly to California.

“We’re certainly going to look at ways that we can go after California, fight back and protect our citizens,” the official told “Fox and Friends First.”

“Here in Florida, if you’re illegal, you are not going to get a driver’s license, under no circumstances. We made that law in this state many years ago, and we banned the opportunity for sanctuary cities.”

California allowed Singh to get behind the wheel of a big rig.

Now three families in Florida are ended.

An argument can be made that Singh’s employer and every politician in California who enabled this catastrophe should face consequences.

At least Florida’s leadership has promised justice. This tragedy was completely unnecessary.

There are no doubt more illegal immigrants operating commercial vehicles with California-issued licenses.

The country needs aggressive federal intervention to prevent more deaths like these.

Just as the Biden administration made every city a border city, California has made every highway a potential death trap by letting unqualified illegal immigrants drive massive trucks.

