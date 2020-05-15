House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s most recent coronavirus relief package incorporates a plethora of ridiculous mandates, including sections that would allow “nonviolent” felons to be set free from prison and illegal immigrants to be released from federal detention.

On Tuesday, House Democrats unveiled the $3 trillion proposal, which also includes protection for illegal immigrants if their jobs are deemed “essential.”

Releasing convicted criminals onto the streets to re-offend and granting amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants is just part of top Democrats’ partisan wish list.

Taking into consideration that violent criminals often plea down to a lesser offense in return for a shorter prison sentence, it simply does not make sense to release federal prisoners en masse.

According to the U.S. Sentencing Commission’s 2018 annual report, over 97 percent of federal convicts took plea deals instead of facing more serious charges at trial, as Breitbart reported.

So while releasing thousands of “nonviolent” felons might sound like a good idea in theory — at least if you’re a Democrat — it could lead to dangerous criminals being released onto our streets.

“During a declared national emergency relating to a communicable disease, [the legislation] mandates the release into community supervision of federal prisoners and pretrial detainees who are non-violent and, for instance, pregnant women, juveniles, older prisoners and detainees, and those with certain medical conditions,” a summary of the bill reads.

The bill “Modifies probation and supervised release policies to avoid unnecessary in-person contact with probation officers and to reduce the numbers of those supervised and those imprisoned for violations” and “Mandates the release of non-violent pretrial defendants on their own recognizance.”

Pelosi’s HEROES Act also includes provisions that 1) grant judges the ability to shorten the sentences of convicted felons and 2) terminate the fees that jail inmates need to pay before their trials so they can be released without posting bail.

“During the COVID-19 emergency, expands court authority to order compassionate release for federal prisoners and to reduce sentences, and removes administrative barriers that slow the ability of 81 prisoners to seek compassionate release. Authorizes courts to temporarily release persons who have been sentenced, but have not yet been transported to a Bureau of Prisons facility, to protect them from COVID-19,” the summary reads.

“Authorizes the establishment of a grant program that distributes funds directly to state and local courts, with the condition that they impose a moratorium on the imposition and collection of court-imposed fees and fines during the COVID19 crisis,” it adds.

The massive multi-trillion dollar bill is making it easy for most of the establishment media to gloss over the small but powerful sections about illegal alien amnesty.

One section buried all the way down on page 1,762 of the House Democrats’ “HEROES Act” directs the Department of Homeland Security to release back onto the streets illegal immigrants being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“The Secretary of Homeland Security shall prioritize for release on recognizance or alternatives to detention individuals who are not subject to mandatory detention laws, unless the individual is a threat to public safety or national security,” the bill reads.

Moreover, under the act, illegal aliens fortunate enough to work in “essential critical infrastructure” are protected from being deemed in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

That protection is buried all the way down on page 1,737 of the bill.

Employers who hire illegal immigrants to work “essential” jobs would also be exempt.

Thankfully, this partisan play was flagged by Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, who said it was a push for “amnesty.”

These pages of the proposed bill create a deferred action program for aliens based on the CISA essential workforce list. Granting both deferred action and employment authorization. The aliens wouldn’t even have to apply for an EAD or deferred action, they get it automatically. — Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli (@HomelandKen) May 13, 2020

“These pages of the proposed bill create a deferred action program for aliens based on the CISA essential workforce list. Granting both deferred action and employment authorization. The aliens wouldn’t even have to apply for an EAD or deferred action, they get it automatically,” Cuccinelli tweeted.

Instead of focusing on getting getting Americans back to work, Pelosi and her Democratic cohorts are intent of freeing felons and illegal immigrants.

We have already witnessed inmates being released from prisons and jails in California and New York.

If bill were to pass, this short-sighted policy could affect communities across the nation.

The sheer chaos that would presumably ensue would make it difficult for us to get our society functioning again.

Unfortunately, it appears this is precisely what some Democrats are hoping for.

