When six illegal aliens wanted for murder have been removed from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s “Most Wanted” list, that’s not a particularly good sign regarding how the Biden administration’s Department of Homeland Security plans to go about its business.

According to Breitbart, Saul Chavez, Jesus Maltos-Chacon, Alan Jacob Mogollon-Anaya, Edwin Mejia, Gonzalo Harrell-Gonzalez, and Luis Alberto Rodriguez-Castro — all charged with killing American citizens, all of whom have evaded charges and all of whom are illegal aliens — have been removed from the list DHS’ website. Furthermore, searches for the fugitives turned up blanks.

The move comes after DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas terminated Victim Of Immigration Crime Engagement, a Trump-era program that helped the families of victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants. The program was instead replaced by “a more comprehensive and inclusive victim support system” which appears to be more focused on programs that give visas to illegal immigrants who help solve crimes.

All six men, according to an archived version of ICE’s “Most Wanted” webpage, were included under a section for individuals wanted under the VOICE program.

In a piece Friday, Breitbart detailed what the six men erased from the list are wanted for, according to ICE.

Chavez, for instance, is accused of vehicular homicide in the death of 66-year-old William Dennis McCann.

“Despite a detainer lodged by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in November 2011 following his arrest, Chavez was released from Cook County custody. Chavez, who entered the country without inspection at an unknown place and unknown time, is wanted by ICE as an illegal alien in addition to being a criminal fugitive,” ICE said.

Maltos-Chacon is charged with vehicular manslaughter and homicide in the death of 20-year-old Blake Zieto in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“Maltos-Chacon also had previous convictions for DUI and assault. Maltos-Chacon, who entered the country without inspection at an unknown place and unknown time, was ordered removed in October 2006. He is an ICE immigration fugitive in addition to being a criminal fugitive,” ICE said.

Is the administration being too soft on illegal immigrants? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 100% (133 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Mogollon-Anaya stands accused of vehicular homicide, DUI and aggravated assault after a crash which killed Shirra Branum, 37, in Washington County, Tennessee.

“Mogollon-Anaya, who had two prior DUI convictions, entered the country without inspection at an unknown place in 2003. He was ordered removed in October 2017. He is an ICE immigration fugitive in addition to being a criminal fugitive,” ICE said.

Like the others, Meija is charged with a vehicular crime, this time motor vehicular homicide in connection with the death of 21-year-old Sarah Root in January 2016.

“Mejia, who entered the country unlawfully as an unaccompanied minor in 2013, was ordered removed in April 2016. He is an ICE immigration fugitive and criminal fugitive,” ICE said.

“Gonzalo Harrell-Gonzalez, a Mexican national, indicted by a Gilmer County, Georgia grand jury on charges of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, and reckless driving in the death of Dustin Inman, 16, in January 2001,” it added.

“He is wanted by ICE as an illegal alien in addition to being a criminal fugitive.”

Rodriguez-Castro, meanwhile, is facing charges of negligent homicide and vehicular manslaughter in the death of 51-year-old Joseph Storie in 2011.

“Rodriguez-Castro, who entered the country without inspection at an unknown place in 1998, is wanted by ICE as an illegal alien in addition to being a criminal fugitive,” ICE said.

Meija and Rodriguez-Castro are Honduran nationals; the rest are Mexican nationals.

It’s unclear whether or not ICE is actively searching for any of the six men, since no trace of them can be found on their website.

Michelle Root, the mother of Sarah Root and a vocal advocate for angel parents — parents whose children have allegedly been killed by illegal immigrants — alerted senators to the erasure last week during testimony before Congress.

“The administration also removed the VOICE office’s most wanted list from their website — including my daughter’s killer, Edwin Mejia,” Root said while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“They want to abolish ICE and get rid of any law enforcement whose mission it is to carry out our immigration laws and protect the homeland.”

Mayorkas had announced that VOICE “is terminated” on June 11.

Its replacement is VESL, or Victims Engagement and Services Line.

According to Breitbart, it includes “a more comprehensive and inclusive victim support system … to all victims regardless of immigration status of the victim or perpetrator. The expanded services provided through VESL will include guidance on available [getting] U- and T-visa]s[s].”

Those are the visas for illegal immigrants who help solve crimes. As for U.S. citizens who are victims of illegal immigrant crime? Try searching for these alleged killers on ICE’s website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.