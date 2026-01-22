Illegal Attempts to Ram Vehicle Into Border Agents

An illegal alien and suspected human smuggler allegedly used his vehicle as a weapon while fleeing from federal immigration agents in southern California.

William Eduardo Moran Carballo, a Salvadoran national with a lengthy rap sheet who has been living unlawfully in the United States, rammed his vehicle into Customs and Border Protection agents during an operation Wednesday morning in Compton, California, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The incident marks just the latest example of criminals weaponizing their vehicles against federal law enforcement.

“In a dangerous attempt to evade arrest, this criminal illegal alien weaponized his vehicle and rammed law enforcement,” a DHS representative told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired defensive shots.”

“The criminal illegal alien was not hit and attempted to flee on foot. He was successfully apprehended by law enforcement. The illegal alien was not injured, but a CBP officer was injured,” the representative continued.

Moran Carballo is a “violent criminal” who was involved in a human smuggling operation and carries two previous arrests for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, according to DHS. An immigration judge issued him a final order of removal in 2019.

The Trump administration took a swipe at Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday for the incident, citing the state’s lack of cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

“These dangerous attempts to evade arrest have surged since sanctuary politicians, including Governor Newsom, have encouraged illegal aliens to evade arrest and provided guides advising illegal aliens how to recognize ICE, block entry, and defy arrest,” the DHS representative told the DCNF. “Our officers are now facing a 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks.”

The attack in Compton was not the first incident of its kind, with several high-profile cases cropping up in recent weeks.

Luis Nino-Moncada, an illegal alien from Venezuela and suspected Tren de Aragua gangbanger, allegedly used a hooker’s vehicle to ram Border Patrol agents during an operation in Portland, Oregon, earlier in January. Nino-Moncada drove the vehicle forward and reversed several times, prompting Border Patrol agents to fire back at him and the alleged sex worker.

During a targeted operation in the Los Angeles area in October, an illegal alien who had previously escaped custody allegedly used his car to ram federal law enforcement officers in an attempt to get away, forcing agents to fire rounds in self-defense. The illegal alien and another agent were left hospitalized after the incident.

In Minneapolis, Renee Good was shot dead by an ICE agent in January as she was obstructing an enforcement operation and allegedly attempted to drive into the agent, forcing the deportation officer to fire defensive shots. The deadly shooting has since sparked backlash from Democrats in Minnesota and across the country.

