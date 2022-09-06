Share
Three Illegal Immigrants Arrested in Florida After Boat Landing - But They're Not From Cuba

 By Jennie Taer  September 6, 2022 at 10:03am
Border Patrol agents in Florida took three illegal migrants from China into custody Saturday after the group’s boat landed on the shore in a suspected smuggling attempt.

The group washed up in Hillsboro Beach, according to a tweet posted by Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar.

In less than a week, Border Patrol reported over 150 encounters by boat of mostly Cubans, according to Slosar’s twitter.

The sector has seen a recent influx of migrant crossings.

Middle School Sends All Students Home After 8th-Grader Is Found Dead on Campus

Between October and July, border authorities in the sector encountered 2,499 migrants, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics.

Cuban migrants, who have also arrived by boat, make up the majority of sector encounters in fiscal year 2022.

On Monday, Border Patrol took 15 Cuban migrants, whose boat landed in Haulover Beach, into custody.

CBP authorities last encountered two other Chinese migrants in the sector in December, according to CBP.

There have been 674 Haitian migrants encountered in the sector between October and July.

A Border Patrol spokesperson for the sector didn’t respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Conversation