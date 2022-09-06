Border Patrol agents in Florida took three illegal migrants from China into custody Saturday after the group’s boat landed on the shore in a suspected smuggling attempt.

The group washed up in Hillsboro Beach, according to a tweet posted by Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar.

In less than a week, Border Patrol reported over 150 encounters by boat of mostly Cubans, according to Slosar’s twitter.

Three Chinese nationals were taken into #BorderPatrol custody after making landfall at Hillsboro Beach. Agents with support from @CBPAMORegDirSE & @browardsheriff responded to a suspected maritime smuggling event late Friday evening. The investigation is ongoing.#cbp #florida pic.twitter.com/jcqhkcDxmq — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) September 3, 2022

The sector has seen a recent influx of migrant crossings.

Between October and July, border authorities in the sector encountered 2,499 migrants, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics.

Cuban migrants, who have also arrived by boat, make up the majority of sector encounters in fiscal year 2022.

On Monday, Border Patrol took 15 Cuban migrants, whose boat landed in Haulover Beach, into custody.

CBP authorities last encountered two other Chinese migrants in the sector in December, according to CBP.

There have been 674 Haitian migrants encountered in the sector between October and July.

#HappeningNow: U.S. Border Patrol agents along with @CBPAMORegDirSE & local LE partners responded to a migrant landing at Haulover Beach, FL this morning. 15 Cuban migrants (13 adult males/2 adult females) were taken into custody. No injuries reported. #cuba #florida #LaborDay pic.twitter.com/z1ufcokNjg — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) September 5, 2022

A Border Patrol spokesperson for the sector didn’t respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.