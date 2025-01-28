Illegal Crossing Down 95 Percent from Biden High, Trump Says Still Not Good Enough

President Donald Trump has overseen illegal border crossings plummet 95 percent during the first few days of his administration, but in his mind, his administration’s work is still not good enough.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin revealed on Monday that the entire southern border only saw 582 crossings on Sunday, noting that the numbers have been “falling off a cliff since Trump took office.”

On Friday, there were 665 illegal crossings recorded by Border Patrol, and on Saturday, there were 731.

NEW: Per sources, Border Patrol recorded just 582 illegal crossings at the southern border yesterday, with not a single one of the nine sectors hitting 200.

Melugin remarked, “I’ve never seen anything this low in all of my border coverage.”

The reporter reminded readers that there were over 11,000 daily illegal crossings across the border in just one day during the “height of the border crisis” back in December 2023.

From December 2023 to the present, illegal crossings, therefore, dropped 95 percent, and we are only a week into the Trump presidency.

The record highs at the end of 2023 included over 4,000 illegal crossings in the Del Rio sector of Texas alone.

Of the 582 overall illegal crossings on Sunday, there were only 60 illegal crossings in the Del Rio sector.

Melugin also noted that “there are no longer 1,500+ migrants being released at ports of entry via the CBP One cell phone app every single day, as Trump immediately terminated the program.”

One would think that Trump would be taking a victory lap over those numbers.

But if anything, he is doing the opposite.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was told by Trump officials to increase the number of daily arrests they make as they round up criminal illegal aliens, according to The Washington Post.

Trump was, according to the outlet, “disappointed” that only a few hundred were being arrested per day, so the administration set a new quota of between 1,200 and 1,500 daily arrests.

Each ICE field office is expected to make 75 arrests per day, according to the Post, while ICE managers will be held accountable if they miss those benchmarks.

All of this is an incredible change from the leadership of now-former President Joe Biden.

Of course, the obvious shift is the actual meaningful enforcement of immigration law, but the underlying shift is a desire for excellence, competence, and accountability.

Biden and his team were not concerned about delivering measurable results for the American people.

They were concerned about taking victory laps with whatever momentary victories they could muster, such as proclaiming that inflation dropped from month to month while ignoring the overall increases in price levels during his presidency — and doing the same with gas prices.

Trump seems to want actual results that prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is doing his job and that the people and the nation as a whole are safer as a result.

