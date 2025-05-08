Share
Commentary
Lady Gaga performs during a massive free show at Copacabana Beach Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Illegal Deported by Trump Now Accused of Planning Satanic 'Execution of Children' at Lady Gaga Concert

 By Randy DeSoto  May 7, 2025 at 5:43pm
American citizens should continue to thank their lucky stars that President Donald Trump won last November.

Everyone knows one of the top accomplishments of his administration to date has been securing the border and beginning the mass deportation of criminal illegal aliens.

As border czar Tom Homan has said, the president’s direction is for “the worst to go first.”

Apparently, one of those worst was 44-year-old Brazilian national Luis da Silva, who was deported from the U.S. back to his home nation last month, the New York Post reported.

According to Brazilian officials, he was planning to commit mass murder at a Lady Gaga concert Saturday that was attended by over 2 million people at Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach.

Da Silva “wanted to livestream the execution of children and set up bombs close to the stage during Gaga’s performance,” investigators said, according to the Post.

Should Congress declare Satanism is NOT a religion and then immediately ban it?

“He said that the singer was a Satanist and that he was going to perform a Satanist ritual too, killing a child during the show,” officer Felipe Curi, a Rio de Janeiro Civil Police secretary, told reporters Monday.

Police took da Silva and an alleged accomplice  — a 17-year-old boy — into custody just hours before the concert began.

A police complaint stated that the two “planned to use Molotov cocktails and explosive backpacks.”

Da Silva was arrested on an illegal gun possession charge and was later released on bail.

Lady Gaga has not yet publicly responded to the planned attack.

Her representative said in a Sunday statement, “We learned of this alleged threat through media reports this morning,” adding, “Prior to and during the show, there were no known security concerns, nor any communication from police or authorities to Lady Gaga about any potential risks.”

The performer posted on social media regarding the concert itself, “Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show — the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil. The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away.”

She added, “An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history. I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world.”

Another emotion Lady Gaga should feel is gratitude that none of her fans were murdered by an apparent whacked-out Satanist.

We cannot get people like da Silva out of the U.S. fast enough.

