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A pedestrian rides an electric scooter along Wilshire Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood on June 11, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.
A pedestrian rides an electric scooter along Wilshire Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood on June 11, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Joshua Lott - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Illegal Families Given $100k: Report Reveals 'Shadow Welfare System' This State Uses to Fund Illegals

 By Michael Austin  October 4, 2026 at 5:30am
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While California is already notorious for having a massive welfare state — accompanied by massive amounts of welfare fraud — a new report revealed the extent to which California handouts bankroll illegal aliens.

The report from City Journal fellow Christopher Rufo, joined by Kenneth Schrupp and Austen Hufford, even described the programs as a “shadow welfare system.”

Among other benefits, foreigners can receive “health care, rental assistance, college grants, tax credits, low-cost car insurance, and even smartphones on the taxpayers’ dime,” the report said.

The team from the City Journal visited four welfare offices in California — where employees admitted that illegal aliens can receive the benefits, or accept benefits on behalf of their children.

That spending amounted to $11 billion of subsidies for illegal aliens in the previous fiscal year alone.

“If you were born here and the child was born here, you get money for two,” a welfare officer in Los Angeles said of CalWORKS, which provides short-term cash assistance to families.

What do you think is the biggest consequence of California's welfare system for illegals?

“Because she is not and the child is, she only gets money for the child, and not for her.”

According to the City Journal, a family with two parents who are illegal aliens, two children born in the United States, and one grandparent in the country illegally can rake in $100,000 of welfare per year.

Even though “federal law generally prohibits states from using federal dollars to serve illegal aliens,” the City Journal noted that “to dodge those restrictions, California created parallel state- and locally funded programs that allowed the state to extend benefits to illegal immigrants.”

For instance, while Medicaid funds cannot provide wraparound coverage for illegal aliens, California used “a state-funding ‘bucket’ within its Medi-Cal program to extend ‘full-scope’ coverage to illegal aliens.”

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“The expansions enrolled some 1.7 million people, costing the state an estimated $10 billion annually — more than twice what the state legislative analyst originally projected,” the report added.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, a likely presidential contender in the 2028 election cycle, has signed expansions of welfare programs for illegal aliens.

The report noted that one in four California residents are foreign-born — and suggested that generous benefits for foreigners may help to explain the trend.

Democratic states have been criticized not only for refusing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, but also for offering benefits to illegal aliens that encourage more illegal entries.

“This model — permissive rules and large loopholes — costs the state billions per year,” the report added.

“As benefits and eligibility continue to expand, that figure will only increase in the years ahead.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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