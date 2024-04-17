Illegal Immigrant Arrested in Connection to Death of Democratic Senator's Senior Adviser

An illegal immigrant who entered the country through the open southern border early in President Joe Biden’s term has been charged in connection to the death of a senior adviser to Democratic Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported that 38-year-old Kurt Englehart died following a hit-and-run crash in the city on April 6.

On Tuesday, the newspaper revealed in a follow-up report that the suspect arrested in the case, 18-year-old Elmer Rueda-Linares, is in the country illegally.

Rueda-Linares and Englehart were involved in a two-vehicle crash at around 4:30 a.m. on April 6. Police said Rueda-Linares fled the scene but was eventually apprehended.

According to a police news release quoted in the Gazette Journal’s first report on the incident, “impairment does appear to be a factor” in the crash.

Rueda-Linares was initially charged with felony hit-and-run, but that charge was later reduced to failing to stop at the scene of an accident. The suspect is in jail on a $100,000 bond.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer on Rueda-Linares asking local authorities to hold him until he can be taken into federal custody and deported.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement about the suspect, saying, “Rueda entered the United States on March 12, 2021, at or near the Rio Grande City, Texas, Port of Entry without inspection by an immigration official.

“United States Customs and Border Protection arrested him, and he was later released on his own recognizance June 22, 2021.”

At the time of Englehart’s death, Cortez Masto said she and her husband were grieving the loss of her adviser.

“Paul and I and our entire team are heartbroken to learn of my longtime staffer Kurt Englehart’s death,” the senator said in a statement.

“For the past eight years, Kurt proudly served in both my campaign and official offices. A beloved figure across the state, Kurt was always eager to help a constituent at a moment’s notice,” the statement continued.

“He touched many lives and I know almost everyone in Northern Nevada has a great story about Kurt helping them or making them laugh.

“Kurt was a dedicated public servant, a loyal friend, and a loving father. Our prayers are with his family, loved ones, and colleagues during this devastating time. We will all miss him dearly.”

According to FiveThirtyEight, Cortez Masto has voted with Biden 93 percent of the time since he took office in January 2021 — two months before Rueda-Linares entered the country illegally and was not deported.

The Democrat was elected to serve a second term in the Senate in 2022 and is not up for re-election until 2028.

According to a GoFundMe campaign set up for Englehart’s family, the late political operative left behind a young son.

