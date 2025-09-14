Share
Illegal Immigrant Arrested in Texas, Accused of Beheading a Man During Dispute Over a Washing Machine

 By Ole Braatelien  September 14, 2025 at 8:00am
An illegal alien is in custody after allegedly beheading a man at a motel in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday.

Yordanis Cobos-Martinez admitted to using a machete to behead his co-worker, 50, who worked at the same Downtown Suites motel, according to KDFW-TV in Dallas.

He faces a capital murder charge, is being held without bond, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer on him.

The incident happened around 9:26 a.m., when he and fellow employee Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah got into an argument, according to a female witness.

Cobos-Martinez and the witness were cleaning a motel room when Nagamallaiah walked up.

Nagamallaiah reportedly asked the witness to translate a message to Cobos-Martinez: The washing machine was broken, so he shouldn’t use it.

Evidently, Ngamallaiah’s use of a translator, rather than speaking straight to him, angered Cobos-Martinez.

He left the room, returned with a machete, and began hacking at Nagamallaiah.

Screaming, Nagamallaiah fled toward the front office, where his wife and son exited and begged Cobos-Martinez to stop.

He continued.

Then, he robbed Nagamallaiah of his cell phone and key card, before continuing to sever his head.

“Cobos-Martinez did the unthinkable and proceeded to kick the head around like a soccer ball,” ICE said in a statement Thursday, according to WFAA-TV in Dallas.

Then he picked up the head and threw it into a dumpster.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spotted Cobos-Martinez, still bloody and holding the machete, walking down the street; they followed him until police arrived.

But this wasn’t his first arrest.

In 2017, he was arrested in South Lake Tahoe after trying to steal a woman’s car naked. A California jury later acquitted him of the carjacking charge but convicted him of false imprisonment.



He was arrested again in 2018 for aggravated assault and indecency with a child, for which he was sentenced to one year in jail, according to WFAA-TV.

ICE had since detained him, but on Jan. 13, under the Biden administration, Cobos-Martinez was released from Bluebonnet Detention Center in Anson, Texas, according to WFAA-TV.

ICE had reportedly released him because there were “no removal flights to Cuba.”

