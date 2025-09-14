Illegal Immigrant Arrested in Texas, Accused of Beheading a Man During Dispute Over a Washing Machine

An illegal alien is in custody after allegedly beheading a man at a motel in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday.

Yordanis Cobos-Martinez admitted to using a machete to behead his co-worker, 50, who worked at the same Downtown Suites motel, according to KDFW-TV in Dallas.

He faces a capital murder charge, is being held without bond, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer on him.

The incident happened around 9:26 a.m., when he and fellow employee Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah got into an argument, according to a female witness.

🚨 Dallas County, TX: Yesterday, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was arrested for Capital Murder in the death of Chandra Nagamallaiah. He has an immigration detainer hold. Cobos-Martinez, who was working at a motel, is accused of decapitating Nagamallaiah with a machete after… pic.twitter.com/MD8SYxVomh — Illegal Alien Crimes (@ImmigrantCrimes) September 11, 2025

Cobos-Martinez and the witness were cleaning a motel room when Nagamallaiah walked up.

Nagamallaiah reportedly asked the witness to translate a message to Cobos-Martinez: The washing machine was broken, so he shouldn’t use it.

Evidently, Ngamallaiah’s use of a translator, rather than speaking straight to him, angered Cobos-Martinez.

He left the room, returned with a machete, and began hacking at Nagamallaiah.

Screaming, Nagamallaiah fled toward the front office, where his wife and son exited and begged Cobos-Martinez to stop.

He continued.

Then, he robbed Nagamallaiah of his cell phone and key card, before continuing to sever his head.

“Cobos-Martinez did the unthinkable and proceeded to kick the head around like a soccer ball,” ICE said in a statement Thursday, according to WFAA-TV in Dallas.

Then he picked up the head and threw it into a dumpster.

#Urgente #ÚltimaHora

🚨 CUBANO DEPORTABLE NO ACEPTADO POR CUBA DECAPITÓ A GERENTE DE MOTEL EN DALLAS Yordanis Cobos Martínez, inmigrante cubano con orden de deportación activa, fue liberado por la administración Biden en enero, una semana antes del cambio de gobierno. Tenía… pic.twitter.com/00WZUGczoW — Mario J. Pentón (@MarioJPenton) September 11, 2025

Dallas Fire-Rescue spotted Cobos-Martinez, still bloody and holding the machete, walking down the street; they followed him until police arrived.

But this wasn’t his first arrest.

In 2017, he was arrested in South Lake Tahoe after trying to steal a woman’s car naked. A California jury later acquitted him of the carjacking charge but convicted him of false imprisonment.







He was arrested again in 2018 for aggravated assault and indecency with a child, for which he was sentenced to one year in jail, according to WFAA-TV.

ICE had since detained him, but on Jan. 13, under the Biden administration, Cobos-Martinez was released from Bluebonnet Detention Center in Anson, Texas, according to WFAA-TV.

ICE had reportedly released him because there were “no removal flights to Cuba.”

