Illegal Immigrant Brags About Living Off US Taxpayers, Says He's Allergic to Work: 'I Came to Vacation'

The asylum system in the United States was created for people fleeing persecution in their home country.

However, some of the illegal immigrants now flooding the country — many of whom are making asylum claims — admit they came here for a free ride at U.S. taxpayers’ expense.

Leonel Moreno, a Venezuelan national living in Ohio, has acquired a following on social media by talking about how he avoids working, according to Fox News.

He recently posted a video on TikTok urging his 300,000-plus followers to “unite” to pay the fines of a 15-year-old migrant who allegedly shot a tourist in New York’s Times Square.

Moreno invited his social media followers to find the teen’s mother and pay his fines so the teenager “feels he’s not alone.”

“An entire nation [is] on top of him instead of helping him — remember that the young man is going to be released. And he will be released, do you know why? Because he’s underage,” Moreno said, Fox News reported.

Venezuelan Migrant Influencer Asks Followers to Support Times Square Shooter: Leonal Moreno, a Venezuelan migrant influencer, has asked his more than 300,000 followers on TikTok to “unite” in support of Jesus Alejandro Rivas-Figueroa, the 15-year-old migrant who shot a woman in… pic.twitter.com/dkORezXZHj — 1776 (@TheWakeninq) February 26, 2024

The teen, identified as Jesus Alejandro Rivas-Figueroa, is a Venezuelan migrant who came to New York City with his mother in September. Police say he tried to rob a JD Sports store on Feb. 8, and when confronted by a security guard, he fired a shot that hit a Brazilian tourist, according to the New York Post.

He allegedly then fled the store, firing twice at a pursuing police officer during a crowded foot chase through Times Square.

“You don’t know when God is going to put you in a situation like the one this young man is in,” Moreno said in his video — as if it’s completely normal to be arrested for allegedly trying to rob a sports store at gunpoint and shooting at a tourist and police officers.

Moreno’s TikTok videos document how he lives off government handouts and panhandling rather than working, according to Fox News.

“I confess that I don’t like to work because it gives me allergies. You work, I don’t, but in the end, neither of us have money. They keep criticizing us because I live off of taxes that you pay monthly,” he said in one recent video.

In another video, Moreno, who lives in Columbus, Ohio, with his partner and their daughter, said he came to the United States to “vacation.”

“You came to the United States to work, and I came to vacation, look at the difference. You and I didn’t come with the same purpose. You came to the United States to pay the taxes that you didn’t pay in Venezuela,” Moreno said.

In yet another video going viral on X, Moreno showed off his infant daughter, touting her as his “goldmine.”

“That’s why I DON’T WORK..because she is an American citizen…I have NO NEED to work because, we’ll guys..this little Princess for being American already receives A LOT of money,” he said, according to X user Chuck Callesto.

SHOCK REPORT: ⚠️ Illegal migrant shares video explaining how his baby is a GOLD MINE AND PROVIDER because the United States government pays for everything.. “That’s why I DON’T WORK..because she is an American citizen.” “I have NO NEED to work because, we’ll guys..this… pic.twitter.com/tB8aImsXXg — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 25, 2024

Still another video features the migrant boasting about how much money he makes begging at traffic lights.

“The return is to ask for money, boy,” Moreno said, according to the Post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leitooficial_26 (@leitooficial_26)



While Moreno obviously does not represent every migrant living in the United States, the truth is that whether or not they boast about it, the end result for many of them is pretty much the same.

A video posted on X showed migrants explaining how they have been living rent-free in a New York hotel for seven months. Their rooms are cleaned every day, and they are provided with everything they need.

In the video, the migrants expressed gratitude to President Joe Biden for providing everything they need while they don’t work.

THIS! 😡 THESE ILLEGAL MIGRANTS 😡 Have been living rent free in a New York City hotel for 7 months. Their room is cleaned for them everyday. All meals are provided. They receive free healthcare and all necessities, diapers and formula, for their babies. Nothing like living FREE… pic.twitter.com/HWm2ELvAig — ❤️‍🔥 𝓓𝓪𝓻 ❤️‍🔥 (@DameScorpio) February 26, 2024

Videos like this send a message to the world that America is a place where you can live comfortably at the expense of hardworking taxpayers.

Moreno’s call to pay bail for an attempted murder suspect reinforces this notion.

Much as Biden would like to imagine himself as a benevolent king, doling out loan reprieves to students and free money and hotel rooms to migrants, the fact is someone is footing the bill.

The American system, designed to protect those who are truly in danger or need, has become an easy mark for people looking to live large off Lady Liberty.

