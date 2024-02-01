Share
Illegal Immigrant Charged with Beating NYPD Officers Gives America Literal and Figurative Middle Fingers as He Walks Free

 By Robert Jonathan  February 1, 2024 at 10:07am
One of the five migrants charged with attacking two NYPD officers in Times Square “saluted” onlookers upon leaving court, and in a way that did not seem to be a sign of respect.

As routine practice under the state of New York’s so-called bail reform, a judge put the suspect back on the street, and as the man left he gave the finger to photographers, and perhaps by extension, America itself.

The symbolism here appears to be that under Democrat rule, both our immigration and criminal justice systems are completely broken.

According to the New York Post, the suspects “were arraigned on charges of second-degree assault on a police officer and obstruction of governmental administration.”

Making matters worse for public safety generally, the soft-on-crime, far left, Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg is already known for a reluctance to prosecute homegrown lawbreakers, including recidivists, even as crime surged in his borough.

WARNING: The following posts contain images that some may find offensive.

Bragg’s office claims that the investigation is ongoing.

Should illegal immigrants charged with violent crimes be deported?

“On Wednesday evening, Jhoan Boada was also released without bail because he has no criminal history. But it is understood the DA’s office is now investigating additional footage they did not have when the asylum seekers were arraigned and released,” the Daily Mail reported.

Three suspects are still at large.

The alleged attack on the cops by the migrants, which is yet another consequence of the Biden administration’s open-borders agenda, gives an alternative and not particularly positive meaning to Times Square being known as the Crossroads of the World.

It’s also a consequence of the catch-and-release law that New York implemented in the name of social justice or pursuant to an equivalent theory.

Progressive New York City politicians touted the Big Apple’s sanctuary city policy at least until shelters began bursting at the seams, and Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain, began complaining about the need for more federal and state funding to staggering costs of accommodating the newcomers, who number about 200,000 in the city.

The chaos at the border, moreover, is a function of a failure to enforce existing laws as well as a demonstration of how easy it is for migrants to game the lax asylum process.

And imagine moving to another country, committing a violent crime, and then apparently feeling entitled enough to flip off the media as you leave court.

One of the other suspects already has charges pending, which, in part, prompted NYPD union president Patrick Hendry to assert that “Attacks on police officers are becoming an epidemic, and the reason is a revolving door we’re seeing in cases like this one,” the Daily Mail noted.

Even Kathy Hochul, New York’s go-along-to-get-along liberal governor, kind of implied that it might even be a good idea to deport the suspects, assuming they are convicted.

“I mean, if someone commits a crime against a police officer in the state of New York and they’re not here legally, it’s definitely worth checking into,” she said, according to the New York Post.

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican who primarily represents the more conservative New York City borough of Staten Island, expressed herself much more forcefully about the matter, the Post noted.

“That law that’s prohibiting cooperation between NYPD and federal immigration enforcement — it just has to stop. Republicans, Independents, Democrats should at least be able to agree that if you’re in this city, and you’re committing a crime, you have given up any opportunity to ever become a part of this citizenry, period.”

Robert Jonathan
Robert Jonathan is a longtime writer/editor for news websites and has also developed content in the legal and financial publishing sectors as well as for online education. He earned a Juris Doctorate from the University of Connecticut School of Law, “a law school the basketball teams can be proud of.”




