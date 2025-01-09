Share
Commentary

Illegal Immigrant Charged with Murdering a Young Woman a Week After He Was Deported

 By Ben Zeisloft  January 8, 2025 at 5:05pm
An illegal immigrant was arrested on Sunday after allegedly murdering an ex-girlfriend, following his return to the United States a mere one week after deportation.

Nestor Rocha-Aguayo allegedly murdered Talia Benward, 31, with whom he had a previous relationship where he faced domestic violence charges, according to a report from KSTU in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Rocha-Aguayo had pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 to charges related to his possession of drugs with intent to distribute and was deported on Dec. 24, according to arrest documents obtained by the outlet.

But only a few days later, he contacted Benward to inform her that he had returned.

Messages between the two revealed that he asked Benward for a ride from West Jordan, Utah, on Jan. 1.

The pair met at a gas station, where they “began pointing at each other. They rolled up their windows, and it appeared as if they were arguing,” per the arrest documents.

Hours later, cell data showed that Benward’s phone stopped moving off an interstate, while Rocha-Aguayo’s device showed him continuing to travel toward Salt Lake City.

Investigators found human blood on the passenger door, back rear passenger seat, and on the floor of the vehicle the pair had allegedly driven.

They found a burn pit with a car floor mat that matched the car at the location where Benward’s phone last indicated her presence. They also discovered rocks stained with blood.

Should securing the border be Trump’s top priority?

K9 units uncovered the body of a female, which was later identified as Benward, hidden under a pile of stacked brush and sticks.

Police tried to arrest Rocha-Aguayo later on Saturday, but he escaped despite their use of a taser. United States Marshals found him the next day aboard a bus bound for Mexico as he attempted to flee.

He now faces charges including aggravated murder, abuse or desecration of a dead human body, aggravated robbery, and attempted escape.

“It’s tragic. It’s horrific. There’s no excuse for it,” Adam Crayk, an attorney at Stowell Crayk who specializes in immigration and criminal law, said in comments to KSTU.

“The accused was deported previously, re-entered after a prior deportation, and then is now alleged to have committed homicide,” he added.

This situation is indeed tragic and horrific and points to the tragic and horrific nature of our entire border crisis.

Our immigration system is completely broken if individuals, such as Rocha-Aguayo, are able to enter the country in the first place, let alone to enter the country mere days after a deportation to commit a murder.

Until the immigration crisis is addressed, we can expect more chaotic actors entering the country and wreaking havoc, and we can expect them to leave more victims in their wake.

Ben Zeisloft
Conversation