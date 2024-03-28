Share
Illegal Immigrant Charged with Raping 'Physically Helpless or Mentally Incapacitated' Girl

 By Jack Davis  March 28, 2024 at 6:59am
A man who authorities say is in the United States illegally has been charged with raping a vulnerable 14-year-old girl.

Pablo Mendoza, 23, was arrested on Monday in Enterprise, Alabama, on a charge of first-degree rape, according to WDHN-TV in nearby Dothan, Alabama.

A complaint filed with the Coffee County court system said Mendoza had sex with a 14-year-old girl who was “physically helpless or mentally incapacitated” and unable to consent to the act.

The incident took place on Feb. 20, according to the complaint.

Mendoza is in the United States illegally, according to Coffee County Sheriff Scott Byrd.

The suspect was being held in the county jail without bail.

When the legal system is done with Mendoza, he will be sent back to his home country, Byrd said, without specifying which country that was.

Is illegal immigration the most important issue of the 2024 election?

The incident, coming on the heels of other crimes allegedly involving illegal immigrants — including the murder of Laken Riley in Georgia — brought condemnation from political leaders who linked it to the lax immigration policies of President Joe Biden.

In a post on X, Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama said Biden “is aiding and abetting these monsters.” 

“Joe Biden did this,” Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt of Texas posted on X.

In February, after an illegal immigrant was charged in Riley’s murder, Tuberville warned that the lack of border security under Biden meant she would not be the only victim in which an illegal immigrant is charged.

“Our number one commodity in this country is our young people. Laken’s death is even more heartbreaking because it could have been prevented — and it SHOULD have been prevented,” he said in a Feb. 28 news release.

“To Democrats and this administration, Laken Riley is just another sacrifice on the altar of woke ideology,” the senator said. “The blame for this crime lies with this Administration and with the Democrat Senate majority. Democrats run Washington right now. The buck stops with them. Democrats could have stopped this — if they had secured our border.”

Tuberville said the list of innocents harmed by illegal immigrants “goes on and on. I could be up here all day. Americans are dying due to our open borders at the southern and northern border. And they are dying every single day.”

“Stop playing games. Stop playing politics,” he said. “Otherwise, this will keep happening. We are here and we took an oath of office to protect the citizens of this country. And more Americans will die.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation