Share
News

Illegal Immigrant Charged with Terrorism and Hate Crime Felonies After 'Targeted' Attack in Chicago

 By Jack Davis  November 1, 2024 at 9:08am
Share

An illegal immigrant who shot a Jewish man in Chicago on Saturday is facing felony hate crime and terrorism charges.

Sidi Mohammed Abdullahi, 22, has also been charged with 14 felonies, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and attempted murder of a police officer, after the Saturday morning incident, according to WLS-TV.

The victim was wearing a yarmulke and was shot without the gunman saying anything to him. The 39-year-old man is expected to recover, police said.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said Abdullahi could not be interviewed about his motivation because he was hospitalized after trading shots with police, leading to a delay in the hate crime charges being filed.

“Evidence from the offender’s phone indicated he planned the shooting and specifically targeted people of Jewish faith,” Snelling said.

The American Jewish Committee released a statement, saying, “Since Saturday, Chicago’s Jewish community has been seeking reassurance that authorities were investigating this attack as a hate crime because we were deeply concerned that a member of our community was violently targeted. With that said, we continue to urge a thorough investigation so that justice can be served.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged a detainer against Abdullahi with the Cook County Jail, according to Newsweek.

Does the U.S. need a mass deportations of illegal immigrants?

“Mohamed Abdallahi was encountered by U.S. Border Patrol on March 31, 2023, near San Ysidro, California,” a representative of ICE said. Abdullahi is a citizen of Mauritania.

Some witnesses have said the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar,” Arabic for “God is greater,” as the victim was shot.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the incident began when the victim was shot from behind at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday

After police responded, they were shot at by a suspect who emerged from an alley.

Police and the suspect exchanged gunshots until the suspect was critically wounded.

Related:
Man Reportedly Rejected from Restaurant Over Facial Disfigurement

Last month, the FBI reported that during 2023, it recorded 1,832 hate crimes against Jewish people, up 63 percent from 2022 and the highest ever recorded since data was first collected in 1991, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The ADL noted that hate crimes against Jewish people made up 15 percent of all hate crimes in 2023 and 68 percent of hate crimes where religion was a factor.

“At a time when the Jewish community is still suffering from the sharp rise in anti-Semitism following Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, the record-high number of anti-Jewish hate crime incidents is unfortunately entirely consistent with the Jewish community’s experience and ADL’s tracking,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said.

“Hate crimes are uniquely harmful, traumatizing both the individual and their community,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Jason Kelce Smashes Student's Phone for Insulting Brother Travis, Gets Shoved to the Ground
Wall Street Stands to Lose Billions as Truth Social Surges, Handed Trump $123 Million Per Day Last Month
New 'Bombshell' Study on Shroud of Turin Examination Shows Unimagined Images, Asserts Clear Conclusion on Relic
Betting Odds Take Radical Shift in Favor of Harris, Trump Still Leads by Slight Margin
Fraudulent Pennsylvania Voter Registrations Traced to Democrat-Linked Company: District Attorney
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation