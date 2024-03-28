Most sensible people thought the current scourge of murders in which illegal immigrants have been arrested would cause some in the White House to think that, maybe, just maybe, former President Donald Trump was onto something with his strong border security policies.

Unfortunately, it has happened again.

Not only was an illegal immigrant arrested Tuesday for allegedly murdering a young woman on Tuesday, but this was also an immigrant who had been deported during Trump’s presidency.

The body of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia was discovered Friday night on a highway near Grand Rapids, Michigan, WXMI-TV in Grand Rapids reported. Investigators said Garcia had multiple gunshot wounds.

According to court documents, the suspected killer, Brandon Ortiz-Vite, called 911 early Sunday wanting to turn himself in.

The Michigan State Police arrested the 25-year-old later that day at a church in Allegan County.

According to WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, the victim’s family told detectives Ortiz-Vite was in a romantic relationship with Garcia.

Police say he admitted shooting her during an argument they had in her car.

“He told investigators he then exited the vehicle and walked around to the driver’s side. He shot her again before removing her body from the vehicle. He said he then drove the car away from the scene before abandoning it,” WZZM reported.

Ortiz-Vite has been charged with felony murder, open murder, carjacking and two weapons charges.

Brandon Ortiz-Vite is accused of carjacking and murdering 25-year-old Ruby Garcia and leaving her body on US-131. https://t.co/TdO9IMDT6h — 13 On Your Side (@wzzm13) March 26, 2024

In addition to this arrest, he had a long rap sheet in Michigan dating back to 2017.

According to WXMI, U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement said in a statement that Ortiz-Vite was in the country illegally after having been deported back to Mexico on Sept. 29, 2020.

“At an unknown date and location Ortiz-Vite reentered the United States without inspection by an immigration official,” ICE said.

It’s likely he did so by taking advantage of the lax border policies of the Biden administration.

Ortiz-Vite had no business in this country, and yet he managed to find his way back in.

How many more people must suffer cruel and senseless deaths before the Biden administration will admit its welcoming of illegal immigrants has been a disaster?

BREAKING UPDATE: Authorities say an illegal immigrant was charged in connection to the death of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia on US-131. https://t.co/YmfbP8V9WN — FOX 17 (@FOX17) March 26, 2024

Perhaps it might garner more of those all-important votes for the Democratic Party — but at what cost?

