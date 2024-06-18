Illegal Immigrant Detained as Person of Interest in Rape of 13-Year-Old Girl at Park

President Joe Biden must answer for this, as must the Democratic Party and the entire loathsome establishment that enabled it.

According to ABC News, New York City police have arrested an illegal immigrant suspected in the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, a 25-year-old illegal immigrant from Ecuador, entered the U.S. in June 2021 — five months after Biden’s inauguration.

Worse yet, the suspect did not enter the U.S. undetected.

In fact, Inga-Landi was arrested in Eagle Pass, Texas, a location notorious for its high volume of illegal border crossings.

Somehow, though, the man found his way to New York City. He even had three summonses from the city, plus what ABC called “a domestic violence encounter with police that did not result in arrest.”

Although Inga-Landi entered the U.S. illegally, he will benefit — and should benefit — from the American legal system’s presumption of innocence. He broke the law in crossing the border. But we cannot assume, without trial, that he also raped a child.

If he did commit that heinous crime, however, perhaps his recent experiences with America’s once-vaunted legal system helped embolden him.

On Thursday, around 3:30 p.m. in Kissena Park, Queens, a person described as a 5-foot-5 Hispanic male in his 20s approached two schoolmates, a 13-year-old male and a 13-year-old female.

Does the border need to be secured immediately? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (17 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The assailant then produced a weapon that police called a “large machete-style knife.” He forced the children to walk into a wooded area, took their cellphones, tied their wrists with shoelaces and raped the girl before fleeing on foot.

Considering the brazenness of the crime — an attack in broad daylight — would it be unreasonable to speculate that perhaps an illegal immigrant, who hitherto had suffered no consequences for his lawbreaking, might have assumed that he would get away with this crime, too?

NYPD officials say Christian Inga, 25, has been arrested for the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in a Queens park. He was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after police said community members recognized him and called 911. https://t.co/kX8woVEzFu pic.twitter.com/fzJu6MM0rc — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) June 18, 2024

After all, what evidence could possibly convince an illegal immigrant that federal officials care about Americans’ safety?

In addition to the two surviving victims, this story does have heroes.

According to NBC New York, a group of people who live in the same rooming house as Inga-Landi, including a man named Jeffrey Flores, recognized him from wanted posters.

Flores and some friends then waited on the suspect at a local bodega he was known to frequent. When he appeared, they ambushed him and tied his legs together with a belt.

“Come get him,” they said after calling 911.

Meanwhile, information provided by the two victims made that capture possible.

Before fleeing the scene of the assault, the rapist ordered the children to stay put for 20 minutes. They obeyed, undoubtedly from fear and shock, before returning to school and reporting the attack.

New York Police Department Commissioner Edward Cabán credited the children with providing “crucial” information about the assailant. Cabán also praised everyone involved in the apprehension.

“This is exactly what we mean when talk about public safety is a shared responsibility,” the NYPD commissioner said. “The past few days proved to the world again that the people in this city can come together and get the job done like no one else.”

Inga-Landi now faces multiple charges, including rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery and endangering child welfare.

While the legal presumption of Inga-Landi’s innocence remains, so does the indisputable crime of Biden’s open border.

Earlier this year, police in Georgia arrested illegal immigrant Jose Antonio Ibarra of Venezuela and charged him with the murder of nursing student Laken Riley. A grand jury has since indicted Ibarra on charges in addition to murder.

During his tyrannical State of the Union address in March, Biden twice botched Riley’s name. Afterward, Democrats fumed — not at the insult to Riley and her family, but because Biden had referred to Ibarra as an “illegal.” The repellent president later apologized for using the word “illegal” to describe an illegal immigrant and alleged murderer.

Women and girls have always faced threats from predators. In the absence of Biden’s open border, they would continue to face such threats. After all, legal citizens commit heinous crimes, too.

The fact remains, however, that illegal immigrants stand charged with Riley’s murder, the rape of a 13-year-old girl in New York and other violent crimes. And those particular crimes would not have occurred had Biden and the Democrats not refused to secure the border.

When President Donald Trump returns to the White House, those crimes will no longer happen.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.