Federal authorities have said that a Virginia man facing child pornography charges is in the country illegally.

Gherson Gonzales Hernandez, 24, was arrested Feb. 9, according to WTTG-TV.

Hernandez faces 10 counts related to child pornography and two counts of unlawful creation of videographic or still images of a minor.

Fairfax police said the charges stem from two separate occasions, according to WTTG.

Police allege that the incident related to the filming charges took place in August 2019.

The child pornography charges stem from an incident that took place in November, police said.

Springfield, VA – Illegal Alien Arrested on Multiple Child Porn Charges On 2/08/24, @FairfaxCountyPD arrested GHERSON DJORKAEFF GONZALES HERNANDEZ, 24 years old, an illegal alien and DACA status individual, residing in Springfield, VA. Charges include 2 felony counts of FILM… pic.twitter.com/KonKBDhH2j — Romeo (@RVANOVA01) February 23, 2024

On Friday, James Covington, a representative of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations office in Washington, D.C., said Hernandez is a Honduran national.

Is illegal immigration at crisis levels in America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (365 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

The suspect is “unlawfully present” in the United States, Covington said.

“Gherson Djorkaeff Gonzales-Hernandez is a 24-year-old unlawfully present Honduran national. He was arrested by Fairfax County Police Feb. 9, and charged with multiple crimes related to child sexual abuse material,” Covington said in a statement.

“ICE ERO Washington, D.C. lodged an immigration detainer against Gonzales-Hernandez with the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center following his arrest Feb. 9,” the statement said.

“As part of our mission to identify and arrest removable noncitizens, ERO lodges immigration detainers against noncitizens who have been arrested for criminal activity and taken into custody by state or local law enforcement.

“Detainers request that state or local law enforcement agencies maintain custody of the noncitizen for a period not to exceed 48 hours beyond the time the individual would otherwise be released, allowing ERO to assume custody for removal purposes in accordance with federal law,” the statement said.

The release noted that “Since detainers result in the direct transfer of a noncitizen from state or local custody to ERO custody, they also minimize the potential that an individual will reoffend.”

“Lack of cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration officers means criminal noncitizens are released back into our communities with opportunity to reoffend before being apprehended by ERO,” the statement said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.