Illegal Immigrant Who Was Released Into US by Biden Admin Arrested for Murder Months Later

Listen to Democrats and you’d think that the border crisis was over.

The number of people who are crossing is way, way down from the start of the crisis, they say — and it’s only dropped since Title 42 pandemic protections were ended earlier this year, according to Reuters!

Sure, there may have been record numbers for the first two years of the Biden administration, but there’s nothing to worry about. Don’t listen to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, who said the issue of illegal migrants “will destroy New York City.” Joy Behar said that he “seems a bit dramatic.”

No word yet on what Behar’s going to say to law enforcement officials in Eagle Pass, Texas, or to the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office regarding Roberto Emilio Vasquez-Santamaria.

If the name doesn’t sound familiar to you, it might become a bit more recognizable over the next few weeks. According to Fox News, Vasquez-Santamaria is one of the illegal immigrants released by the Biden administration earlier this year and given an asylum court hearing in 2025.

He’ll now likely be facing more pressing court dates, given that the 64-year-old has been arrested for a murder committed Monday in Eagle Pass.



According to Breitbart, a source within Customs and Border Protection told them that he was released by Border Patrol to a shelter run by a non-governmental organization in Eagle Pass on May 9.

He was released to Immigration and Customs Enforcement after signing a written promise to appear in court on his own recognizance, which in turn released him to the NGO that placed him in the shelter.

It’s unclear what happened in between May and Sept. 18, but authorities say things took a dramatic turn then.

“Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber told Breitbart Texas during an interview on Tuesday night the alleged murder occurred on Cotorra Street and Progresso Avenue in the Loma Bonita neighborhood on Monday at around 9:30 a.m.,” Breitbart noted.

“The investigation began after a man was discovered bludgeoned to death in the backyard of a home in the neighborhood. According to Sheriff Schmerber, the unnamed victim is a 40-year-old Houston man.”

Sources also told Breitbart that “the house where the victim was discovered had been used in the past in connection with migrant smuggling. A motive for the murder has not been established, according to these sources.”

As for Fox News’ reporting, they simply said that law enforcement hadn’t released any details regarding the victim, including whether or not he was a U.S. citizen.

The Maverick County Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, merely issued a social media release “to update our Community in reference to a homicide that occurred yesterday.

“Roberto Emilio Vasquez-Santamaria has been charged with murder, a 64 year old male from Peru. Sheriff Schmerber would like to thank Ranger Balderas for his assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Sheriffs Office Criminal Investigation Division for their hard work,” the Facebook post read.

And, while overall numbers are down from the record numbers that were seen at the height of the border crisis, Breitbart noted that “Eagle Pass is currently experiencing an unprecedented surge in migrant crossings in recent days.

“On the day of Vasquez-Santamaria’s arrest, more than 1,500 mostly Venezuelan migrants were arrested by the Border Patrol after surging across the border near the heart of the city.”

But, of course, anyone who pays attention to the murder — and the lax border security that led to it — is going to be shot down as being “a bit dramatic” in the view of the Joy Behars of the world.

And, if attention does get paid to this case — which, at least some will be, if only from conservative outlets — the left will say that the vast majority of illegal immigrants aren’t criminals. They don’t get the inherent contradiction in that statement — or those that do will call them “undocumented migrants” or some pleasant-sounding euphemism.

They don’t want to acknowledge that they have no right to cross illegally into this country and the dramatic upswing in “asylum” cases simply doesn’t correlate with a concomitant need for asylum for most of the countries where individuals are fleeing to the United States from.

Open borders beget crime. Period. We’ve seen it at the macro level, in communities all along the southern border. We’ve seen it at the micro level, in cases like the murder that Roberto Emilio Vasquez-Santamaria allegedly committed.

Concern is hardly “dramatic.” Indeed, it’s the only sane response to the insanity of the Biden administration’s de facto open borders policy.

