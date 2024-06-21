Illegal Immigrants Charged in Horrific Death of 12-Year-Old Were Released Into U.S. by Border Patrol Weeks Prior

It happened again. Another grieving family member has had to call upon faith to find strength in the wake of an unimaginable loss that could have been prevented if only federal officials served Americans’ interests rather than their own.

Maybe it had to be this way. Maybe former President Donald Trump had to lose the rigged 2020 presidential election so Americans would finally confront this reckoning. We had to see how bad things could get before enough people rose up to take back our country from the criminal establishment.

According to Fox News, two illegal immigrants from Venezuela, caught by Border Patrol agents and released into the United States earlier this year, face capital murder charges in the strangulation death of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray of Houston.

Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, crossed into El Paso, Texas, in May, according to the report. Border Patrol agents caught him but then released him into the United States. For the crime of entering the U.S. illegally, he received a notice to appear in court.

A notice to appear? That must have struck fear into him.

Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, crossed into El Paso in March, Fox News reported. Border Patrol agents caught him but then released him into the U.S. on what Fox News called “an unknown basis.”

Thus welcomed into the U.S. by agents of the diabolical federal government — 98 percent of which needs to go away immediately — Ramos and Martinez found their way to a Houston convenience store on Sunday night, according to police.

They said surveillance video showed the pair talking with Jocelyn for several minutes and then walking with her to a 7-Eleven.

The 12-year-old girl had snuck out of her family’s apartment and was talking on the phone to her 13-year-old boyfriend. She later walked with the two illegal immigrants to a bridge, where she was murdered.

According to Houston’s KPRC-TV, a woman called 911 early Monday morning after spotting Jocelyn’s body in a creek.

On Thursday morning, police descended upon an apartment complex in north Houston. There, they said, officers found the two suspects, along with evidence linked to the girl’s murder.

2 migrants charged with abducting, strangling Texas girl, 12, and dumping her body in bayou https://t.co/mxT17BYdJz pic.twitter.com/PrJmGJvkRK — New York Post (@nypost) June 20, 2024

Alexis Nungaray, Jocelyn’s dazed and crestfallen mother, spoke publicly for the first time on Wednesday.

“It’s like it’s not real,” the grieving mother said. “I keep hearing everything and everybody tells me everything, and I hear it and it’s not registering.”

By then, police had not yet made the arrests. Thus, the mother had yet to find any peace.

“I’m angry,” Nungaray said of the suspects. “They took advantage of her. She’s so young. She’s 12. I want justice. I want them to come forward. I want whoever has seen them to please call police. They took my baby away.”

By Thursday, however, news of the arrests had soothed her anger.

“It’s an overwhelming sense of relief to know they’re just not out there,” she said in a video interview with Houston’s KRIV-TV.

“And, man, God is good,” Nungaray added. “God is so good. I’ve done a lot of praying. Everyone has done a lot of praying. Went to my Bible study for some support and, man, God is good.”

One could feel her anguish. In fact, she made it clear that even appearing on camera required all her strength.

“It took a lot in me to come on screen,” Nungaray said. “I’m not — I’m a very reserved person. I don’t like putting myself out there. I did it for my baby. I did it for her, to show her I’m still strong and we need justice for her.”







Under the lax border policies of President Joe Biden and Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — policies designed to direct the flow of illegal immigrants into the U.S., not to contain or reverse it — violence against vulnerable Americans has become a regular occurrence.

This year alone, illegal immigrants stand accused in the murders of Rachel Morin, Laken Riley, Ruby Garcia and Lizbeth Medina. If those illegal immigrants committed those crimes, then the murders lay squarely at the feet of Biden and Mayorkas.

So does the lifelong trauma inflicted upon a 13-year-old New York girl raped in broad daylight, allegedly by an illegal immigrant.

Should the Border Patrol stop releasing illegal immigrants into the U.S.? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1295 Votes) No: 2% (25 Votes)

In short, the matter is very simple. We want legal immigration, but borders exist for a reason. After all, Americans cannot simply walk into other countries. If we could, then we might as well tear up our passports.

Thus, there exists no legal, rational or moral argument for catching illegal immigrants at the border and then releasing them into the United States.

Still, we had to see how bad things could get. Now we have.

Trump cannot return quickly enough.

