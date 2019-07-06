Illegal Immigrants Fired from Trump Golf Clubs Plead for White House Meeting

Illegal immigrants who worked at golf clubs operated by the Trump Organization before losing their jobs want President Donald Trump to keep them from being deported.

A letter signed by 21 former employees from several Trump Organization-owned properties asks Trump to “do the right thing” and let them talk to him “about helping to give us a chance to become legal.”

“We are modest people who represent the dreams of the 11 million undocumented men, women and children who live and work in this country,” the letter said, according to The Hill.

“You know we are hard workers and that we are not criminals or seeking a free ride to America. We all pay our taxes, love our faith and our family, and simply want to find a place for ourselves to make America even better,” the letter said.

The Associated Press reported Friday that the group received a terse reply.

TRENDING: Three Cheers for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Inventor of the Airborne Locomotive

The response on White House stationery read, “we are reviewing your message.”

Jose Gabriel Juarez, who formerly worked at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester, New York, said he has hopes that Trump will meet with the former workers.

Should all illegal immigrants be deported? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 86% (2224 Votes) 14% (369 Votes)

“I would say, ‘Thank you very much for having given me work for 10 years in one of the most beautiful golf clubs in Westchester, New York,’” he said, according to The Washington Post. “And I would ask him for the opportunity to be here legally in this country.”

The immigration status of workers at Trump’s properties was initially disclosed by media organizations that investigated the Trump Organization in response to the president’s tough stance against illegal immigration.

Last month, NY Times reporters outed undocumented immigrant workers at Trump properties and got them fired and now more reporters are continuing to dare Trump org to seek out and fire undocumented workers. https://t.co/JqWK7eXvLz — 🤷🏻‍♂️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@Khanoisseur) January 28, 2019

Officials with the Trump Organization have said that illegal immigrants who were hired used fake documents at the time they got their jobs.

Congressional Democrats have used the presence of illegal immigrants at the Trump Organization’s properties to demand that the FBI investigate the Trump Organization to determine if it knowingly hired illegal workers.

The Trump Organization has since adopted E-Verify, a voluntary online system that lets employers know if workers can legally work in the U.S., according to The Washington Post.

RELATED: GOP Senators Renew Call for Trump To Seek ‘Snapback’ Sanctions Against Iran, Reject ‘Nuclear Blackmail’

On Friday, as he was leaving the White House, Trump was asked about illegal immigrants working at Trump Organization properties, according to a White House media pool report.

“Well, that I don’t know because I don’t run it,” Trump said. “But I would say this: Probably every club in the United States has that because it seems to be, from what I understand, a way that people did business.”

“But we’ve ended — whatever they did, we have a very strict rule that — those rules are very strict. But it seems that every club, practically, in the United States — that’s the way they did business,” Trump said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.