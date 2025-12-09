ID of Illegal Immigrant's Stabbing Victim Released, and It Turns Out He's a Hero

The man stabbed by an illegal immigrant Friday on a Charlotte, North Carolina, light rail train has been identified as 24-year-old Kenyon Dobie, and he is a hero.

The Charlotte Observer reported that 33-year-old Oscar Solarzano has been charged with “felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and breaking into a vehicle, and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and intoxicated and disruptive behavior, according to the [arrest] warrant.”

Solarzano is in the country illegally from Honduras.

WHEN WILL IT END?

“Man stabbed by illegal migrant on NC train was good Samaritan trying to help other riders: authorities” The man stabbed was trying to protect people when attacked, prosecutors revealed. The badly injured Charlotte passenger, Kenyon Dobie, 24, said in an… pic.twitter.com/g9ilwJU3dv — Jim Weed (@JimBobW49) December 9, 2025

WSOC-TV’s Joe Bruno posted Monday on social media, “According to the DA’s office, Solarzano was drinking alcohol on the light rail when he started yelling at passengers.”

Dobie then told him to stop and leave everyone on the train alone.

“The DA’s office says Solarzano drank more, walked to the victim and started yelling at him. The victim told him to back away and he wouldn’t. ‘Fearing for his safety,’ the DA’s office says the victim pushed Solarzano and he fell over a seat,” according to Bruno.

“When he got up, the DA’s office says Solarzano produced a large knife. The victim backed up and tried to get away from him, but Solarzano stabbed him in the chest, the DA’s office says. The suspect fled when the train came to a stop at the next station. When police found him, Solarzano had slurred speech, red eyes and alcohol breath. CMPD [Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department] says he admitted to everything.”

Breaking: Judge Keith Smith ordered Oscar Solarzano to remain in jail without bond. In court we learned Solarzano was already banned from CATS before this incident. According to the DA’s office, Solarzano was drinking alcohol on the light rail when he started yelling at… pic.twitter.com/AMsOazBtPP — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) December 8, 2025

Dobie wrote on a GoFundMe page, “I am the second victim of the BLUE LINE stabbing. Luckily I survived but my body has taken plenty damage. Have a tube running from my chest to a machine pumping blood out of my lungs. Please pray and help me with a better recovery.”

A mentally disturbed homeless man stabbed 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska to death on a Charlotte light rail train in August.

The man who was stabbed on a #Charlotte light rail train Friday said he has a tube running from his chest to a machine as he recovers in the hospital. That machine is pumping blood out of his lungs, he said. This is a developing story. Read more: https://t.co/e9nW5rqm2B pic.twitter.com/fPUG4lEGcU — The Charlotte Observer (@theobserver) December 8, 2025

Trump responded to Dobie’s stabbing on Truth Social, writing, “Another stabbing by an Illegal Migrant in Charlotte, North Carolina. What’s going on in Charlotte? Democrats are destroying it, like everything else, piece by piece!!!”

Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin noted that Solarzano had been deported twice before, including once during Trump’s first term.

“His criminal history includes prior arrests for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, destroying evidence, resisting arrest, using a false ID, and convictions for robbery and [illegal] re-entry,” she posted on X.

Oscar Gerardo Solorzano-Garcia, an illegal alien from Honduras, is being charged with attempted first-degree murder after he stabbed a victim with a large knife on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina. ICE lodged a detainer to ensure this criminal illegal is not released back… https://t.co/ahgaPSQHYj — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) December 6, 2025

“This criminal illegal alien was issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge in 2018 and removed by the Trump Administration on March 9, 2018. He was apprehended illegally crossing the border again in 2021 and was again removed. He entered the country illegally for a THIRD time at an unknown date and location,” McLaughlin said.

Dobie’s courage in confronting Solarzano is reminiscent of Daniel Penny’s actions to protect fellow passengers on a New York subway in 2023.

Trump should invite Dobie to the White House when he recovers and thank him on behalf of the American people.

