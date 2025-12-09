Share
Commentary

ID of Illegal Immigrant's Stabbing Victim Released, and It Turns Out He's a Hero

 By Randy DeSoto  December 9, 2025 at 2:30pm
Share

The man stabbed by an illegal immigrant Friday on a Charlotte, North Carolina, light rail train has been identified as 24-year-old Kenyon Dobie, and he is a hero.

The Charlotte Observer reported that 33-year-old Oscar Solarzano has been charged with “felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and breaking into a vehicle, and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and intoxicated and disruptive behavior, according to the [arrest] warrant.”

Solarzano is in the country illegally from Honduras.

WSOC-TV’s Joe Bruno posted Monday on social media, “According to the DA’s office, Solarzano was drinking alcohol on the light rail when he started yelling at passengers.”

Dobie then told him to stop and leave everyone on the train alone.

“The DA’s office says Solarzano drank more, walked to the victim and started yelling at him. The victim told him to back away and he wouldn’t. ‘Fearing for his safety,’ the DA’s office says the victim pushed Solarzano and he fell over a seat,” according to Bruno.

“When he got up, the DA’s office says Solarzano produced a large knife. The victim backed up and tried to get away from him, but Solarzano stabbed him in the chest, the DA’s office says. The suspect fled when the train came to a stop at the next station. When police found him, Solarzano had slurred speech, red eyes and alcohol breath. CMPD [Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department] says he admitted to everything.”

Dobie wrote on a GoFundMe page, “I am the second victim of the BLUE LINE stabbing. Luckily I survived but my body has taken plenty damage. Have a tube running from my chest to a machine pumping blood out of my lungs. Please pray and help me with a better recovery.”

Related:
Iryna Zarutska's Boyfriend Rips Judge Who Let Chicago Burning Suspect Go After He Had Being Arrested 72 Times

A mentally disturbed homeless man stabbed 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska to death on a Charlotte light rail train in August.

Trump responded to Dobie’s stabbing on Truth Social, writing, “Another stabbing by an Illegal Migrant in Charlotte, North Carolina. What’s going on in Charlotte? Democrats are destroying it, like everything else, piece by piece!!!”

Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin noted that Solarzano had been deported twice before, including once during Trump’s first term.

“His criminal history includes prior arrests for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, destroying evidence, resisting arrest, using a false ID, and convictions for robbery and [illegal] re-entry,” she posted on X.

“This criminal illegal alien was issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge in 2018 and removed by the Trump Administration on March 9, 2018. He was apprehended illegally crossing the border again in 2021 and was again removed. He entered the country illegally for a THIRD time at an unknown date and location,” McLaughlin said.

Dobie’s courage in confronting Solarzano is reminiscent of Daniel Penny’s actions to protect fellow passengers on a New York subway in 2023.

Trump should invite Dobie to the White House when he recovers and thank him on behalf of the American people.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Why 2026 Is Shaping Up to Have the Best Economy Since the Reagan Years
Gavin Newsom Accused of 'Inciting More Violence' with AI Trump Administration Video
BREAKING: Kilmar Abrego Garcia Released by Obama Judge - Freed Despite MS-13, Trafficking, and Wife-Beating Allegations
Charity Group Begs Trump for a 'Christmas Miracle' After USPS Rejects Hundreds of Care Packages Meant for Overseas Troops
Erika Kirk Responds to Conspiracy Theories About Charlie's Burial Site: 'Can I Have One Thing?'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation