Illegal Indian Truck Driver Accused of Killing American Has Been Released from Jail Despite Vehicular Homicide Charges

An illegal alien from India who killed an American man while driving a tractor-trailer was released from jail on a $100,000 bond, despite vehicular manslaughter charges still pending against him.

The harrowing crash occurred Thursday in Auburn, Washington, when 29-year-old Robert Pearson was rear-ended by a semi-truck driver, KING-TV in Seattle reported.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Pearson was hit from behind after he braked for slowing traffic.

That’s when Kamalpreet Singh — a 25-year-old illegal alien from India — rammed into Pearson’s car from behind after failing to slow down.

“Pearson’s car was then pushed underneath a 2016 Peterbilt truck in front of him,” KING-TV reported.

“Pearson’s engine caught fire in the crash, which was extinguished by the Freightliner truck driver.”

Washington — whose governor is a Democrat — is a “sanctuary state” that refuses to enforce federal immigration laws.

Tricia McLaughlin, the assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, slammed Washington’s sanctuary policies and torched the Biden administration for allowing illegal aliens to roam free — resulting in countless preventable American deaths.

“These demented and dangerous sanctuary policies have deadly consequences,” McLaughlin told Fox News. “Robert Pearson would still be alive today if the Biden Administration hadn’t released this illegal alien into our country.”

“How many more Americans have to be killed before Democrat politicians start to put the public’s safety ahead of politics?” she asked.

BREAKING: I’m told by a senior ICE source that the semi truck driver arrested in a deadly crash in Washington state yesterday is an Indian illegal alien who was caught and released at the Border by the Biden admin. I’m told that 25-year-old KAMALPREET SINGH was arrested by U.S.… pic.twitter.com/UJdurYEjhm — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 12, 2025

Singh was arrested by Border Patrol agents in Arizona in 2023 after illegally crossing the border. But he was released under the Biden administration.

The Washington State Patrol said drugs and alcohol were not involved, but Singh faces charges of vehicular homicide.

This incident is the latest in a harrowing string of deaths caused by illegal-alien truck drivers from India who aren’t even supposed to be here in the first place.

BREAKING: Per multiple ICE sources, Jashanpreet Singh, the semi-truck driver suspected of killing three people in a DUI crash on the 10 freeway in Ontario, CA yesterday, is an Indian illegal alien who was caught & released at the CA border by the Biden admin in March 2022. DHS… pic.twitter.com/ewxt7ZGfJs — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2025

As Democrats gaslight the public into prioritizing illegal aliens over U.S. citizens, Americans must remember that federal immigration laws have been in place for decades to ensure this nation does not devolve into a dumping ground for unvetted armies of third-world migrants.

If leftists and their establishment media puppets don’t want the Trump administration to enforce U.S. laws, they should change the law — through the proper channels — instead of rioting like a bunch of emotionally incontinent thugs and frivolously playing the race card.

It is not “racist” for Americans to demand that foreign nationals who have no respect for U.S. borders and its laws not be allowed to crash into people with 40-ton trucks.

