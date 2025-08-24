Illegal 'Maryland Man' Refused Last-Ditch Plea Deal: DHS Now Looking to Ship Him Off to Africa

Illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia faces deportation to Uganda, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

After Abrego Garcia’s release from jail in Tennessee on Friday, ICE said it could deport him to Africa in “no less than 72 hours,” the agency warned his lawyers, according to Fox News.

The agency also ordered him to check in with ICE at its Baltimore office on Monday morning.

An El Salvadoran citizen, Abrego Garcia had been detained since June.

The U.S. brought him back from South America to face human smuggling charges.

During a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee, he was caught driving an SUV full of suspicious passengers.

In July, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered his recent release: The U.S. government “shall restore Abrego Garcia to his ICE Order of Supervision out of the Baltimore Field Office,” Xinis’ order read.

Xinis blocked ICE from detaining Abrego Garcia as he made his way to Maryland this weekend, according to ABC News.

Before threatening to deport Abrego Garcia to Uganda, the Trump administration offered him a “last-ditch” plea deal, according to his lawyers on Saturday, CBS News reported.

Upon completion of his criminal sentence, ICE would deport Abrego Garcia to Costa Rica, where he could live as a refugee with legal status.

But when Abrego Garcia refused, and upon his release from pre-trial detention, the Trump administration warned he could be going to Uganda instead, CBS News reported.

Kristi Noem, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, criticized Xinis’ ruling on the social media platform X.

“Today, we reached a new low with this publicity hungry Maryland judge mandating this illegal alien who is a MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator be allowed free,” Noem wrote to X on Friday.

“By ordering this monster loose on America’s streets, this judge has shown a complete disregard for the safety of the American people. We will not stop fighting till this Salvadoran man faces justice and is OUT of our country,” Noem wrote.

