Share
News
Signs used by anti-Trump protestors to support the freeing of alleged abuser and alleged terrorist Kilmar Abrego Garcia outside the U.S. District Court for Maryland in Greenbelt, Maryland, on July 10, 2025.
Signs used by anti-Trump protestors to support the freeing of alleged abuser and alleged terrorist Kilmar Abrego Garcia outside the U.S. District Court for Maryland in Greenbelt, Maryland, on July 10, 2025. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Illegal 'Maryland Man' Refused Last-Ditch Plea Deal: DHS Now Looking to Ship Him Off to Africa

 By Ole Braatelien  August 24, 2025 at 8:57am
Share

Illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia faces deportation to Uganda, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

After Abrego Garcia’s release from jail in Tennessee on Friday, ICE said it could deport him to Africa in “no less than 72 hours,” the agency warned his lawyers, according to Fox News.

The agency also ordered him to check in with ICE at its Baltimore office on Monday morning.

An El Salvadoran citizen, Abrego Garcia had been detained since June.

The U.S. brought him back from South America to face human smuggling charges.

During a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee, he was caught driving an SUV full of suspicious passengers.

In July, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered his recent release: The U.S. government “shall restore Abrego Garcia to his ICE Order of Supervision out of the Baltimore Field Office,” Xinis’ order read.

Should ICE deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda?

Xinis blocked ICE from detaining Abrego Garcia as he made his way to Maryland this weekend, according to ABC News.

Before threatening to deport Abrego Garcia to Uganda, the Trump administration offered him a “last-ditch” plea deal, according to his lawyers on Saturday, CBS News reported.

Upon completion of his criminal sentence, ICE would deport Abrego Garcia to Costa Rica, where he could live as a refugee with legal status.

Related:
Elon Musk's X Sues Apple and Rival AI Company

But when Abrego Garcia refused, and upon his release from pre-trial detention, the Trump administration warned he could be going to Uganda instead, CBS News reported.

Kristi Noem, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, criticized Xinis’ ruling on the social media platform X.

“Today, we reached a new low with this publicity hungry Maryland judge mandating this illegal alien who is a MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator be allowed free,” Noem wrote to X on Friday.

“By ordering this monster loose on America’s streets, this judge has shown a complete disregard for the safety of the American people. We will not stop fighting till this Salvadoran man faces justice and is OUT of our country,” Noem wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




DeSantis Vows to Fight After Federal Judge Rules Against Alligator Alcatraz Expansion
Two Apex Predators Become Unlikely Friends as Sharks and Alligator Come Together in Viral Video
Teens Shot At After Pulling Age-Old 'Ding Dong Ditch' Prank, Police Chief Issues a Warning: 'It's Just a Different Time'
Illegal 'Maryland Man' Refused Last-Ditch Plea Deal: DHS Now Looking to Ship Him Off to Africa
Accused Murderer's Lawyer Under Fire for Filing AI-Generated Court Docs That Included 'Fabricated Quotes'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation